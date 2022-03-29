Chazz Palminteri Attends A BRONX TALE at The John W. Engeman Theater

Chazz Palminteri, Actor/Filmmaker/Playwright, and his wife Gianna attended Opening Night of A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL at the John W. Engeman Theater on Saturday, March 26.

"It is really amazing what this theater did here with the space they have, with the set, it's just outstanding. I am amazed by it, and my hat goes off to all of you - the incredible cast and all the people here at this incredible theater." ~ Chazz Palminteri

"We are truly honored that Chazz and Gianna Palminteri were able to attend the opening night of A Bronx Tale. To be able to celebrate our production with the man who created this brilliant story was a moment that none of us will ever forget." ~ Richard Dolce, Co-Owner of the John W. Engeman Theater

Adapted from Chazz Palminteri's 1989 play of the same name and based on the classic movie, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring a doo-wop score, A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.

A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL began March 24, 2022, and runs through Sunday, May 8, 2022.

