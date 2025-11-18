Cast Set for A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The CM Performing Arts Center has revealed the cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL, featuring beloved performers from CM's Past, Present, and Future!

The cast features Marc Strauss as Ebenezer Scrooge, Rob Schindlar as The Ghost of Jacob Marley, Jason Furnari as Bob Cratchit, Sydnee LaBuda as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Jennifer C. Roller & Kyle Petty alternating as The Ghost of Christmas Present, Kayla Murray & Katy Snair alternating as The Ghost of Christmas Yet-To-Be and Emily, Ryan Nolin as Mr. Fezziwig, Katie Ferretti as Mrs. Cratchit / Mrs. Fezziwig, Brendan Noble as Fred, Benjamin Law & Amare Tavarez alternating as Young Scrooge, Brady Schumacher as Young Jacob Marley, Layla Turnier as Fan, and Julianna Law as Tiny Tim.

The ensemble features Aria Boyton, Robin Brennan, Marisa Costanzo, Mia Dechiaro, John Edwards, Joe Kassner, Aiden Libert, Deborah Linneman, Cameron Martocci, Shea McMahon, Christina O'Shea, Cole Pepey, Paul Phillips, Juliana Quirion, Aidan Robilotta, Zachary Sanges, Giuliana Scaccia, Sofia Tizol

As a limited time offer, use the code HUMBUG to save 20% on Standard Tickets, but act fast, the offer expires Friday, 11/21!*

*Offer exclusively valid on Standard Tickets. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Not applicable to prior purchases. Limit of 6 Tickets per purchase.