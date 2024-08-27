Bobby Collins to Perform at Bay Street Theater in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bobby Collins will perform at Bay Street Theater for one night only on Sunday, October 13th at 7 PM. Comedian Bobby Collins has the ability to truthfully translate the human condition. Audiences across the country relate to his comedic characterizations as he exposes the humor of day-to-day situations and serves up resplendent rants on world events. He has honed his talents through precise physical timing and impeccable audience insight while performing from hole-in-the-wall clubs to sold-out theaters. Bobby Collins' rise to top headlining, comedic master was inevitable. His true dedication to his craft keeps his vibrant shows consistently sold out.



Tickets are available now for $69.99 and $89.99. To purchase, visit BayStreet.org online 24/7, call our Box Office at (631) 725-9500, or visit the Box Office Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



About Bobby Collins

A native New Yorker, Collins possesses a confidence and genuine everyman likeability that can only be earned. He knows what it's like to work a day job in order to pursue a dream. He's flipped his share of burgers, as well as signing on as a substitute high school history teacher, to pay the bills – all the while performing in comedy clubs at night.

After heeding a conversation with his father, with some trepidation, he ventured into sales. Settling into the high fashion industry. A detour that proved so successful that in the 1980s, he had risen to Vice President at Calvin Klein. It was there that he found himself faced with a life-changing decision: remain here or chuck the security (and more than substantial steady income) for the uncertain challenge of heading out on the road – to pursue his dream of becoming a professional, full-time stand-up comedian.

It was a decision he's never regretted.

Realizing his dream has given Bobby the opportunity to tour with titans of entertainment like Frank Sinatra, Cher, Julio Iglesias, and Dolly Parton. As a professional stand-up comedian, he's worked alongside friends Chris Rock, Ray Romano, and Drew Carey, as well as many others. Rosie O'Donnell specifically requested that Bobby take over as host for Stand-Up Spotlight. Collins is widely regarded as a “comic's comic.”

Through his personal appearances at Comedy Clubs, Theaters, and Corporate and Charity events, coupled with innumerable television appearances on legendary shows like Letterman and The Tonight Show with both Jimmy Fallon and Jay Leno, Collins continues to add new fans of all ages to his loyal base of diehard followers.

It is his relationship with his audiences that results in sold-out shows everywhere he makes an appearance. What you see is what you get – Collins is the same man on and off the stage. Bobby Collins has a genuine love for what he does. With such skillful dissection of everyday life, he weaves his uproarious storytelling with effortless flair and charisma as he successfully dismantles any and all socioeconomic, race, and age divides. This is evidenced by his birthday performance for Chelsea Clinton at the White House, his appearances in US embassies, and his USO shows abroad. Night after night, Bobby Collins masterfully reflects the hilarious truth – we're all in this together!

Comments