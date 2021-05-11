Bethel Woods Grant From TD Charitable Foundation Helps Provide Student Access To The Arts
Arts education has carried on throughout the pandemic.
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a nonprofit cultural center located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival in Bethel, NY, is a recent recipient of a grant presented by The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank.
The grant provides partial funding for of E3: Engage. Experience. Explore., a classroom and afterschool enrichment program that brings high-caliber artists into local classrooms. During these week-long residencies, artists spend time with students in the classroom to share their work in an exciting and interactive way, culminating in free community performances in the Event Gallery at Bethel Woods open to all. During COVID, a new platform was used to present the work of the resident artists to students, teachers, and the broader community safely online.
The Story Pirates: Rooted in the belief that every child has a story to tell, The Story Pirates bring to life the words and ideas of Sullivan County student authors.Soul Inscribed: The New York-based band brings their music to young audiences with performances and interactive, dynamic workshops-including activities such as beatboxing, programming rhythm on drum machines, and providing topics to jumpstart freestyle and improvisation. Camille A. Brown & Dancers: The dance company believes that all people have a role to play in sustaining cultural vitality and creative action. They use their platform "Every Body Move" (EBM) to inspire and incite ambitious collective action fueled by the art of social dance. For more information about other arts education opportunities at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, please visit www.BethelWoodsCenter.org.