Bees Deluxe to Perform at Mr. Beery's in Bethpage, NY

Bees Deluxe, the British-American acid blues sensation, tour from Main to Miami, and on Friday September 20th they land at Mr. Beery's in Bethpage. This legendary music venue is often declared the CBGBs of Long Island.

"We are always excited to play a new room for us, where we can make new friends and fans and set down more musical roots," says keyboard player, vocalist and harmonica player Carol Band.

Fronted by Carol Band, and guitarist Conrad Warre -who was a headliner at CBGB's and toured with the Joe Jackson Band and The English Beat, Bees Deluxe dares to venture into uncharted musical waters-breaking rules, taking chances and bending the blues genre into something entirely new, highly musical and wonderfully entertaining.

"This is what Steely Dan would sound like if they played the blues," raves John Kereiff of The Rock Doctors Hot Wax Album Reviews.

With a repertoire that reinvents tunes by artists ranging from Etta James and Billie Holiday to BB King, Freddie King and Jimi Hendrix as well as an arsenal of addictive compositions written by Warre & Band, that address aliens, burnt pizza, love and conspiracy theories, the band takes the blues into a whole new dimension. Bees Deluxe is not your average blues band. Their music is improvisational, full of unanticipated aural surprises but still danceable and approachable even for fans of traditional blues. Their occasional slow blues songs will make a grown man cry, and their up-tempo foot-shaking tunes will drive everyone to the dance-floor.

The first stop on their mini tour, which includes gigs at Mr. Beery's (the CBGBs of Long Island), Jamey's House of Music in Philly and the Lizzie Rose Music Room in New Jersey (where the band opens for Joanna Connor), Bees Deluxe have won fans and friends from Maine to Miami.

Bees Deluxe recently released an all-originals album, Hallucinate, that is being critically acclaimed. Doubtless, the band will perform a few pieces from this stellar disc at Mr. Beery's, alongside their live favorite classics & modern hits.

"Bees Deluxe make a form of music that includes jazz/funk/psych/Latin/groove and, most especially BLUES. But it isn't a case of "this track has Latin influence", no, every track has all those influences, but it makes for something that is genuinely fresh sounding while being as old as the hills. They play very tight Blues that sounds as though they are jamming but this is very tight, and the playing is absolutely superb." - Andy Snipper, Music News

Don't miss this (and any) chance to catch a compelling evening of music and entertainment with Bees Deluxe. You may never be the same. For Bees Deluxe tour dates and more information: www.beesdeluxe.com

