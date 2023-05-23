Bay Street Theater's Summer Gala Returns in July

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the highly anticipated return of its Summer Gala on Saturday, July 8, at 6:30pm at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. The evening will be a spectacular return to Bay Street's traditional gala extravaganza, supporting its numerous educational programs, with Lifetime Achievement Awards honoring Julie Andrews, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. Bay Street Board Member Carol Konner will also be honored as the Philanthropic Honoree. The event will take place throughout Bay Street Theater and will include musical spectacular, WHERE DID WE GO RIGHT? A CELEBRATION IN SONG & SCENES from The Producers, How to Succeed…, Victor/Victoria, Plaza Suite and more. The show is directed by Associate Artistic Director, Will Pomerantz, and Isaac Mizrahi serves as Auctioneer. Tickets are available at baystreet.org or by contacting Director of Philanthropy, Kim Fink, at 631-725-0818 or kim@baystreet.org.



The evening takes place throughout Bay Street Theater and is complete with, cocktails, and passed small plates catered by Peter Ambrose. Guests can wander the entire space and see the magic behind the curtain prior to the show. Following dinner, the evening includes the celebratory show, WHERE DID WE GO RIGHT?, featuring Broadway artists like Derrick Davis, who starred as Colehouse, in Bay Street’s 2022 production of RAGTIME. The show includes a presentation the Lifetime Achievement Awards: to Julie Andrews, whose passionate support of education and Bay Street has been continuous since its very founding, and to friends of Bay Street’s, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their important roles in American theatre.



Ticketed guests have the chance to purchase a Tiffany box—only 100 available—each with a genuine Tiffany gift inside, but with a chance to win a $1000 gift certificate.



The evening concludes with dessert and dancing on the stage. Center seats are $2500. Side seating is $1750, Tiffany Boxes—limited to 100—are available for ticketed guests for just $150 each.



For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the 2023 Summer Gala page at baystreet.org.



The 2023 Mainstage Season at Bay Street Theater is made possible, in part, by the Bay Street Theater Board of Trustees, Associate Producers David Fink, Keith Green & Ann Ciardullo, Myra Hackel, and Wendy Hashmall, The Shubert Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, Suffolk County Department of Economic Development and Planning: Office of Cultural Affairs, The Neuwirth Foundation, AARP Long Island, Adam Miller Group, Advantage Title, CeeJack Team, Channing Daughters, Corcoran, Dave Bofill Marine, Fisher’s Home Furnishings, Hollander Design Landscape Architects, LaGuardia Design Group, Maggio Environmental Services, Mala Sander + Team, National Grid, Northwell Health, Peconic Landing, PSEG Long Island, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Unlimited Earth Care, Weill Cornell Medicine (list in progress).



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For a full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.