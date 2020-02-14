Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Will Present SOUL SPECTACULAR

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the energetic live music concert Soul Spectacular, featuring the eagerly awaited return of The HooDoo Loungers and special guest Mighty Ramon & The Phantoms of Soul, on Saturday, February 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $30 in advance, $40 day of, and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The HooDoo Loungers have been lauded as the go-to party band of the East End. Celebrating their 10th anniversary last year, the electrifying group sold out their Queen of Soul-Tribute to Aretha Franklin concert as part of the 2019 Sag Harbor American Music Festival. This special evening will present the band digging deep into the roots of 1960s and 1970s classic Soul. In the capable hands of the HooDoo's vocalists Dawnette Darden, Marvin Joshua and Michael Schiano, the music of Otis Redding Ray Charles and many others will certainly bring down the house.

Joining the evening as special guest, Mighty Ramon & The Phantoms of Soul will be making their soulful Bay Street debut! From New York City to Riverhead, the Huntington-based ensemble has been tossing up their ear-splitting covers to zealous crowds with music by Wilson Pickett, The Animals, Otis Clay, and many more. The band is composed of frontman and vocalist Eamonn Bowles, guitarist Dave Wise, bassist Steve Kaplan , drummer Howard Silverman, keyboardist Paul Johnston , and a horn section with Eric Altarac and Tom Mineo.





