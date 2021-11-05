Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Will Kick Off Holiday Silent Auction on November 21
Items will be available for bidding 24 hours a day, each day, by visiting the auction link at baystreet.org.
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced its Holiday Silent Auction begins Sunday, November 21, and continues through Thursday, December 2. Items will be available for bidding 24 hours a day, each day, by visiting the auction link at baystreet.org. Registration is required. For more information, contact Director of Development, Kim Fink, at kim@baystreet.org.
The Holiday Silent Auction is being organized in place of the in-person auction that Bay Street Theater typically holds during its annual summer gala. Going into the gift-giving season, the Holiday Silent Auction provides Bay Street audiences an opportunity to purchase some truly unique items and experiences for themselves, their families and friends, while also having a fun and exciting way to support the theater and the performing arts.
"I love this event each year," says Executive Director Tracy Mitchell. This silent auction allows donors to check items off their gift-giving list and support a local nonprofit all with a quick click of a button. And they don't even have to worry about delivery times!"
One-of-a-kind collectible items, experiences, and travel packages have been provided by a gracious list of donors, including local businesses and top-name celebrities. This year, bidders will have an opportunity to win such items as autographed memorabilia by Julie Andrews, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Jerry Seinfeld, and Colin Quinn; a week-long trip for four to St. Barths; a one-on-one Zoom session with Isaac Mizrahi; gift baskets and gift certificates from local businesses such as Canio's Books, In Home, and Citarella; one-of-a-kind experiences with celebrities and professionals such as Broadway star Kyle Barisich and Scott Schwartz; memberships to area museums and exercise studios; and private lessons and workshops focusing on acting, creative writing, fitness, and more.
2021 Holiday Silent Auction sponsors include (list in progress): Aboff's Paints, AgeFocus, American Hotel, Becoming Dr. Ruth at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, Behind the Fence Gallery, Bob Balaban, Broadway HD, Buckskill Winter Club, CAGNEY, Calissa's, Canio's Books, Channing Daughters, Citarella, Colin Quinn, Core Barre Fit, Core Dynamics, Dr. Dennis Gross Dermatology, Eastville Community Historical Society, Ellipsis Boat Rentals, Fierro's Pizza, Goldberg's Famous Bagels, Guild Hall, Hampton Coffee Company, Hampton Jitney, Hamptons Baseball Camp, Hamptons International Film Festival, Hudson Grace, IN HOME, Isaac Mizrahi, J. McLaughlin, James Harkness, JECT, Jerry Seinfeld, Julie Andrews, Kites of the Harbor, Kyle Barisich, Lift / Next Level Floats, Little Lucy's Canine Couture Boutique, LIVE with Kelly & Ryan, Long Island Radio, Lucille Khornak Photography, Marcia Tumpowsky, Michelle Farmer Collaborate, Mivana Move, Obligato, ONDA Beauty, OPTYX, Page at 63, Park Place Liquors, Parrish Art Museum, Playscripts, Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center, Psychic of the Hamptons, Round Swamp Farm, Rumrunner Home, Sag Harbor Charter, Sag Harbor Cinema, Sag Harbor Inn, Sag Mane Salon, Sagaponack Farm Distillery, Sage & Madison, Salon Xavier, Scott Schwartz, Shelter Isle, Shoe-Inn, Simplified with Style, Smokin' Wolf BBQ, Southampton History Museum, Southampton Publick House, Spa 27, Stephen Schwartz, Stephen Talkhouse, Stuart's Seafood Market, Sunrise to Sunset Surf Sport, The Classy Canine, The Player's Club, The View, The Wharf Shop, Tracy Anderson Method Studio, Tradewinds Aviation, Victor's Car Wash, Wade Dooley, White's Apothecary, Will Pomerantz, WIMCO Villas St. Barths, WLNG, Wolffer Estate Vineyard, Yoga Shanti, and York Theater Company.
Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.