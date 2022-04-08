BWW Review: DRIVING MISS DAISY presented by Studio Theatre At BayWay Arts Center

Alfred Uhry's Pulitzer Prize winning play Driving Miss Daisy, presented by Studio Theatre through April 22nd at the BayWay Arts Center in East Islip, is indeed a stirring and heart rendering tale. The heart of this story follows the relationship of Daisy Werthen and Hoke Colburn over the span of twenty-five years (from 1948 - 1973). It examines race and religious prejudices, but ultimately looks at human relationships and our ability to look at a person's core.

Superbly directed by Marion Waller, the ensemble cast is led by Rosemary Innes as Daisy, a Jewish widow who is very stubborn, independent, and not at all amused about getting older. This behavior well exudes at the top of the two-act show. We first see her speaking with her son, the overprotective but well-meaning Boolie strongly portrayed by Glen Beck, who insists she get a full-time chauffer after yet another car accident. Boolie even did the hiring choosing Hoke, an African American widower. Indeed, she was not budging on her opposition on this, but neither was her son on his insistance. She even refused to have Hoke drive her at the very beginning. You will adore the friendship of Daisy and Hoke as they get to know each other, despite some tense moments.

T. Ramsey Pack is absolutely superb as Hoke. He's charming, patient, and highly tolerant of Daisy, especially at first. Mr. Pack and Ms. Innes make a great team with a great rapport on the stage. Undeniably, Daisy and Hoke grow both individually and together. Over time, they become like a married couple forgetting their own prejudices that they didn't seem to know they had.

On the clever creative team, Michael Visco's set is well done, albeit appropriately minimal. A few white lattices stand tall across the stage which indicates the outside of Daisy's house. An afghan draped chair and side table are one side of the stage as Daisy's sitting room and a desk sits on the opposite side for when Boolie is at his office. Two benches sit center stage which is the car Hoke uses to drive Daisy. This minimalist approach affords the audience to truly use their imaginations which is always quite fun. You will also enjoy Joe Kassner's costumes which very well suit the time.

And so, Driving Miss Daisy presented by Studio Theatre at the BayWay Arts Center is certainly one to catch as the Spring season gets underway here on Long Island. The newly renovated theatre also had a delicious new café aptly named Rick's Café for a nosh before the show. A wonderful cast and a thought-provoking tale make for a thrilling night of theatre.

Photo by Lisa Schindlar