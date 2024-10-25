American Chamber Ensemble to Present LINEAGE AND LEGACY Concert at Hofstra University

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The critically-acclaimed American Chamber Ensemble, celebrating its 59th Anniversary, will perform Lineage and Legacy on Sunday, November 3 @ 3 PM at Hofstra University's Helene Fortunoff Theater in Monroe Lecture Center on California Avenue in Hempstead, NY, presented by the University Music Department.

ACE will present music for various combinations of piano, clarinet and strings. Composers represented will be American composers Nancy Bloomer Deussen and Vittorio Giannini, along with Gabriel Faure, Camille Saint Saens, Clara Schumann, Gustav Holst, Alfred Reed and Charles Villiers Stanford.

Performers will include pianist and ACE Director Marilyn Lehman, along with violinists Eriko Sato and Deborah Wong, violist Lois Martin, cellist Chris Finckel, clarinetist and Assistant ACE Director Mindy Dragovich and the ACE Clarinet Choir. Special guest will be mezzo soprano Tammy Hensrud.

Tickets are $20 general admission; $15 senior citizen (over 65) or matriculated non-Hofstra student with ID, and will be available at the door. For ticket information or reservations, call 631-242-5684 or 516-586-3433.

Directed by Marilyn Lehman and assisted by Mindy Dragovich, ACE was founded in 1965 by pianist Blanche Abram and clarinetist Naomi Drucker. In residence at Hofstra University, the ensemble explores the great chamber music literature for piano, strings, woodwinds and voice and presents performances featuring world-class artists. ACE consists of the finest freelance musicians in the New York area and has been cited by critics for their superb presentations of chamber masterworks. Their latest CDs on Elysium are American Clarinet Treasures, featuring core members of ACE performing works by George Kleinsinger, Virgil Thomson, Daniel Gregory Mason, Elliott Carter, Douglas Moore and Gary Schocker, with guest artist Stanley Drucker and The American Chamber Ensemble Plays Peter Schickele, which features five of this modern master's most important chamber works.

For the latest American Chamber Ensemble concert listings, updates and information, log on to http://americanchamberensemble.com/. Follow ACE on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/pages/American-Chamber-Ensemble/150032171984.

