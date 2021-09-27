Adelphi PAC To Stage Girls Soccer Team Drama THE WOLVES

Students from Adelphi University's Department of Theatre will bring Sarah DeLappe's contemporary play "The Wolves" to the Adelphi Performing Arts Center (PAC) Black Box stage from Tuesday, October 5 through Sunday, October 10. While all performances will be presented in-person on Adelphi's Garden City campus, a recording of a live performance will be made available online on Sunday, October 10.

Named one of 2016's Best New Plays by The New York Times, The Wolves is a fly-on-the-wall look at a girls soccer team as they navigate everything from society, sex, and soccer. The Wolves is a smart, hilarious, and delightful portrait of the pursuit of happiness for nine teens who just want to score some goals. The play was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer prize.

The play will be directed by Maggie Lally, associate professor of theatre and associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Adelphi. The assistant director is Fernando Mercado, a senior Adelphi theatre major.

Lally says the production is a unique collaboration with Adelphi's Athletics who have helped provide equipment and training.

"We are taking advantage of the opportunity to collaborate with our women's soccer team," said Lally. "Assistant Coach Juliana Klaum has been holding soccer clinics for the actors to learn some basic soccer skills and Emily Dorko and Brooke DeRosa have been tremendously supportive of our needs with this notable play. We're happy to support the team at a few home games this fall. Go Panthers!"

Performances in Adelphi PAC's Black Box will be on Tuesday, October 5, at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 6, at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, October 7, at 7:30 p.m., Friday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, October 9, at 2 p.m, and Sunday, October 10, at 2 p.m.

Tickets, required for the in-person and online performances, cost $20.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit adelphi.edu/events/the-wolves.

Adelphi PAC's priority is to ensure the safety of our patrons, artists, staff and the entire Adelphi community against COVID-19. Effective immediately, all audience members age 12 and over will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Anyone under 12 or who is not fully vaccinated must show proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of the performance. All guests regardless of age or vaccination status will be required to wear masks at all times while inside the Adelphi PAC.

In addition, capacity will be limited to 50% for many of PAC's events. These policies will remain in place at least through December 31, 2021, and are subject to change at any time.

Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings and ticketing at adelphi.edu/pac.