ATLANTIC WIND SYMPHONY Comes to Patchogue Theatre

Long island's oldest fully professional concert band Atlantic Wind Symphonya will honor High School Band Seniors in an Awards Concert at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) on Monday, June 6 at 7:00PM. Lobby and bar concessions open at 6pm. Tickets range between $9.00 - $24.00 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

PTPA COVID-19 Restrictions have been lifted.

This concert will feature the winner of Atlantic Wind Symphony's High School Senior Solo Competition and honor one outstanding band senior from many of our high schools on Long Island. The Symphony will also be performing the premiere of a new composition from the winning composer from the Long Island Composer Alliance.

Formed in 1968, the Atlantic Wind Symphony is the oldest fully professional concert band on Long Island. The Atlantic Wind Symphony prides itself on using only Long Island musicians. We receive funding from the New York State Council on the Arts and the Suffolk County Office of Cultural Development.

The Atlantic Wind Symphony have performed throughout Long Island, New York City and Westchester County for summer programs at parks as well numerous private country clubs. Our parks performances have included Morgan Park and Eisenhower Park in Nassau County and as far east as Westhampton and Quogue in Suffolk County.

The organization made it's premiere Carnegie Hall performance on March 22, 1998.

The purpose of the organization is to develop a love and appreciation for the concert band as a musical performing medium and to provide concerts, on a not-for-profit basis for the people of Long Island in addition to the members' pursuit of artistic excellence.

This concert is made possible to Atlantic Wind Symphony with the funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Governor and the Legislature, and administered by The Huntington Arts Council.

Ticketing URL: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/production/1084264?performanceId=11068501