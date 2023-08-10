A BRONX TALE Opens On August 12 At CM Performing Arts Center

The CM Performing Arts Center will open their Main Stage Season 51 with A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL, running August 12 to 26 in their Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

“It's a family, it's a language, it's a neighborhood, it's a time period, it's a culture,” says John Mazzarella, Co-Director and Scenic Designer of A BRONX TALE.

Written by Chazz Palminteri, adapted from the stage play and beloved movie, with songs by Academy Award winner Alan Menken, A BRONX TALE is set against the backdrop of racial strife and organized crime in the 1960s.

Narrated by our lead character Calogero, it is the story of an Italian-American teenager finding his path in life as he must choose between the father who raised him and a mob-boss father figure who fascinates him. However, complications arise when Calogero falls for a girl from the “wrong side” of the neighborhood on Webster Avenue, an African-American teenager named Jane. Before their relationship can even begin, they become caught between the hostilities of their neighborhoods. Featuring a doo wop score, energetic choreography and gruff yet familiar New Yorker accents, A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.

The show length is 2 hours, 15 minutes, including an intermission. Contains adult language, racial conflict and slurs, and scenes of simulated violence.

A BRONX TALE is directed by Anthony Arpino and John Mazzarella. The production is musically directed by Frank Perri and choreographed by Rochelle Martin-Vecchio along with costumes by Ronald Green III and scenic design by John Mazzarella.

The cast features Louis Bianco V as CALOGERO, Rob Schindlar as SONNY, Jon Rivera as LORENZO, Jackson Gill as YOUNG CALOGERO, Laila Canelo as JANE, and Veronica Fox as ROSINA.

Also featured are Lorenzo Hilliard as JESSE, Barry Johnson as EDDIE MUSH, Andrew Mercogliano as JOJO THE WHALE, Brendan Noble as FRANKIE COFFEECAKE, James O'Connor as RUDY THE VOICE and SONNY U/S, Bill O'Leary as TONY TEN TO TWO, Jaysen Pommells as TYRONE and Nicholas Zappetti as CARMINE.

The ensemble includes Will Brennan (DOO WOP/SONNY'S KILLER), Steffy Jolin (DANCE CAPTAIN), Dylan O'Leary (DOO WOP/SALLY SLICK), Logan O'Leary (DOO WOP/CRAZY MARIO), Keith Jones (DOO WOP/HANDSOME NICK), Sarah Minto, Alexa Napolitano, Jess Pecorella (ROSINA U/S), Savannah Shaw, Tiara Solorzano (DENISE), and Chantele Sterling (FREIDA/JANE U/S).

Starting at 6pm, the CM Performing Arts Center will host a mini pre-show San Gennaro Feast with food and drinks for purchase on Opening Night, Saturday 8/12, and prior to the following Friday and Saturday performances during the run (8/18, 8/19, 8/25, 8/26).

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Saturdays 8/12, 8/19 and 8/26 at 8PM

Sundays 8/13 and 8/20 at 2PM

Wednesday 8/16 at 2PM

Fridays 8/18 and 8/25 at 8PM

To purchase tickets for this crowd-pleasing musical production, Click Here.

The CM Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is “home” to people from all walks of life who work collaboratively to produce quality theatrical productions. Guided by the values of excellence, diversity and community, we seek to make a positive contribution to arts-education, culture and the quality of life on Long Island. The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre at CM Performing Arts Center is our handicap accessible Main Stage theater which seats 370 patrons, including a VIP section of raised banquet seats.

The theater is located at 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, NY 11769.