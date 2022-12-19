12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Standings - 12/19/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Matt Ranagan - A TRIP TO BROADWAY - Performers United Theatre Company 20%

Ryan Van Nostrand - BROADWAY BOUND - Islip High School 17%

Ryan Van Nostrand - SETH'S LIVE TALENT SHOWCASE - Don't Tell Mama NYC 12%

Isabella Rossellini - DARWIN'S SMILE - The Gateway 10%

Spot on Entertainment - TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE CHARTS - John W Engeman Theater 9%

Company - SEASON ONE REVIVAL CABARET - CM Performing Arts Center 8%

Jackie Butns - FIVE BROADWAY STARS:ONE UNFORGETTABLE EVENING! - Argyle Theater 7%

Jaime Lyn Beatty - GLASS CEILINGS - Feinstein's At Vitello's 6%

Charlie Strauch - BROADWAY BOUND - Islip High School 4%

Mariah Rose Faith Casillas - SEASONS: A NEW MUSICAL SONG-CYCLE - Cupcake at the Majestic 4%

Carol Lipnik - BLUE FOREST - Joes Pub 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

David Hoffman - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 16%

Jojo Minasi - NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 7%

Tyler Patrick Matos - GODSPELL - Star Playhouse 6%

Kevin Burns - HELLO DOLLY - CMPAC 5%

Adolpho Blaire & Christopher Noffke - GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island 5%

Danielle Coutieri - NEWSIES - CAP Syosset 5%

Vincent Ortega - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 4%

Nicole Ashlee Bianco - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre of Long Island 4%

Sandalio Alvarez/Ava Noble - ON YOUR FEET - John W. Engeman Theatre 4%

Paul Stancato - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W Engeman Theatre 4%

Melissa Rapelje - BYE BYE BIRDIE - CMPAC 3%

Jojo Minasi - CHORUS LINE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Jane Lanier - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway Playhouse 3%

Debbie Roshe - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 3%

Sari Feldman - MAMMA MIA - Theatre Three 3%

Matt Quinn - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 3%

Nicole Ashlee Bianco - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

Natalie Malotke - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Rochelle Martin-Vecchio - CABARET - CMPAC 2%

Jessica Raven - A SURVIVOR'S GUIDE TO THE HOLIDAYS - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Rochelle Martin - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Merete Muenter - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Plaza Broadway Long Island 2%

Lauren Grant - RAGTIME - Bay Street Theater 1%

Christopher Grant - RAGTIME - Bay Street Theater 1%

Kate Mueth - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joe Kassner - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 16%

Joe Kassner - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre of Long Island 7%

Bob Mackie - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway 6%

Joe Kassner - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theater at Bayway 6%

Carmela Newman - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 6%

Dustin Cross - BRONX TALE - John W. Engeman Theater 6%

Celia Gutierrez - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater 5%

Kurt Alger - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 5%

Lynn Ciorciari - INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 4%

Tony Frangipane - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

Peter Fogel - FOOTLOOSE - Argyle Theatre 4%

Amy Clark and Mark Koss - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 3%

Ronnie Green - HELLO DOLLY - CMPAC 3%

Hunter Kaczorowski - RAGTIME - Bay Street Theater 3%

Joe Kassner - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts 3%

Yuka Silvera - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 3%

Teresa LeBrun - RIPCORD - Hampton Theatre Company 3%

Chakira Doherty - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatre Three 3%

Ronald R. Green III - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Dustin Cross - MYSTIC PIZZA, A NEW MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

Ronald Green III - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CMPAC 2%

Arianne Phillips - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 2%

Lynn Ciorciari - BEING EARNEST - EastLine Theatre 1%

Lynn Ciorciari - IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - EastLine Theatre 1%

Joe Kassner - TORCH SONG - Studio Theatre Long Island 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Tarmo Kirsimae - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 20%

Tyler Patrick Matos - GODSPELL - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 5%

Dana Iannuzi - ON YOUR FEET - John W. Engeman 5%

Jordan Hue - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CMPAC 4%

Igor Goldin - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Jojo Manasi - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural arts playhouse 4%

Andrew Beck - CABARET - CMPAC 4%

Jeffrey Sanzel - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Three 4%

Rick Grossman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Paul Stancato - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W Engeman Theatre 3%

Bruce Grossman / Jojo Minasi - CABARET - CAP 3%

Will Pomerantz - RAGTIME - Baystreet Theatre, Sag Harbor NY 3%

Rick Grossman - TITANIC - Studio Theatre 3%

Matthew W Surico - BYE BYE BIRDIE - CMPAC 3%

Evan Pappas - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Argyle Theatre 3%

Tony Frangipane - NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Kevin Harrington - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Plaza Broadway Long Island 3%

Mary Motto Kalich - THE PRODUCERS - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

Larry Raben - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 2%

David Ruttura - THE CHER SHOW - Gateway Playhouse 2%

Taneisha Crobin - SEUSSICAL - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Matt Quinn - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

Tony Frangipane - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Igor Goldin - ROCK OF AGES - John W. Engeman Theater 1%

Kate Russo - SEUSSICAL - Sunrise Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

John Torres - SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective 15%

Tarmo Kirsimae - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts 14%

Tommie Gibbons - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Studio Theatre - Manes 8%

Jordan Hue - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players 6%

Tom Ciorciari - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Eastline Theatre 5%

Rick Grossman - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 5%

Scott Hofer - TORCH SONG - Studio Theatre 4%

Mahi Singh - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

James Carey - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Modern Classics Theatre Company of Long Island 4%

Christine Boehm - BASKERVILLE - Theatre Three 3%

Andrew Botsford - RIPCORD - Hampton Theatre Company 3%

Sam Everett - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Evan Donellan - HENRY THE 5TH - Carriage House Players 3%

Danny Higgins - THE VIBRATOR PLAY - Eastline Theatre 3%

Sheilah Barksdale & Matt Rosenberg - INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 3%

Gary Tifeld - SOCIAL SECURITY - Douglaston Community Theatre 2%

Christine Boehm - TWELFTH NIGHT - Carriage House Players 2%

George A. Loizides - NATIVE GARDENS - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Harris Yulin - THE SOAP MYTH - Southampton Cultural Center 2%

Morgan moffitt - THIS PLAY WAS NEVER ABOUT NOSES - Eastline theatre 2%

Nicole Savin & Danny Higgins - BEING ERNEST - EastLine Theatre 2%

Kate Mueth - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 2%

Danny Higgins & Nicole Savin - BEING EARNEST - EastLine Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble Performance

MATILDA - Merrick Theatre And Center for the Arts 21%

SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective 5%

NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 5%

A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - Engeman 4%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - CMPAC 4%

ON YOUR FEET - John W. Engeman 3%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

FOOTLOOSE - The Argyle Theatre 3%

CABARET - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island 3%

BASKERVILLE - Theater Three 3%

GODSPELL - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 3%

PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

RIPCORD - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

BRONX TALE - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Three 2%

AVENUE Q - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 2%

THE CHER SHOW - Gateway Playhouse 2%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts 1%

CINDERELLA - Cultural Arts Playhouse 1%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 1%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Daniella Cuttone - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 21%

Tony Frangipane - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 10%

Frank Danko - SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective 6%

Aja M Jackson - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater 6%

Jose Santiago - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 5%

Eric Norbury - FOOTLOOSE - The Argyle Theatre 4%

John Burkland - A BRONX TALE - John w Engeman theater 4%

Daniella Cuttone - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 4%

Deryn Gabor - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Michael Visco - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 4%

Ethank Steimel - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway 3%

Sebastian Paczynski - NATIVE GARDENS - Hampton Theatre Company 3%

Mike Visco - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Kim Hanson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 3%

José Santiago - ROCK OF AGES - John W Engeman Theater 2%

Mike Visco - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Danny Higgins, Remy Watts - THE VIBRATOR PLAY - Eastline Theatre 2%

Mike Visco - BONNIE & CLYDE - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Kim Hanson - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 2%

Robert Henderson, Jr. - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Three 2%

Jose Santiago - MYSTIC PIZZA - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

Sebastian Paczynski - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 2%

Remi Watts & Danny Higgins - INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 1%

Robert W. Henderson, Jr. - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatre Three 1%

Dan Schappert - THE MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, ALIVE MUSICSL RADIO PLAY - Center Stage at Southampton Cultural Center 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Adam Slawitsky - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 25%

Erika R Gamez - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater 5%

Sandra A Vigliotti - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island 5%

Benjamin Stayner - A BRONX TALE - John W. Engeman Theater 5%

Dina Mondello - THE PRODUCERS - North Fork Community Theatre 4%

Jonathan Brenner - FOOTLOOSE - The Argyle Theatre 3%

Rob Fishman - GODSPELL - Star Playhouse 3%

Carmela Newman - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Adam Slawitsky - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 3%

Jared Glazer - OLIVER! - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Charlie Reuter - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 3%

Charlie Reuter - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway 3%

Matt Sireco - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM Theatre 3%

Sandra A Vigliotti - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Matthew W Surico - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - CMPAC 3%

Jeff Cox - ROCK OF AGES - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Russell Brown - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

Sarah Wussow - MYSTIC PIZZA - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

Jeffrey Hoffman - GUYS AND DOLLS - Theatre Three 2%

Steven Altinel - PIPPIN - The Long Island Musical Theatre Festival 2%

Jeffrey Hoffman - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Three 2%

Sandy Vigliotti - PIPPIN - Studio Theater / BayWay Arts Center 2%

Andrew Haile Austin - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 2%

Sandy Vigliotti - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Star Playhouse 2%

James Bassi - RAGTIME - Bay Street Theater, Sag Harbor 2%



Best Musical

MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 22%

A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W Engeman Theatre 11%

SPRING AWAKENING - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

GODSPELL - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 4%

FOOTLOOSE - Argyle Theater 4%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - CMPAC 4%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island 3%

CABARET - CMPAC 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

BRONX TALE - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

ON YOUR FEET - John W. Engeman 3%

KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway Playhouse 2%

THE PRODUCERS - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM 2%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Studio Theatre 2%

CINDERELLA - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 2%

MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Three 1%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 1%

OLIVER! - Cultural Arts Playhouse 1%

HELLO DOLLY - CMPAC 1%

DOGFIGHT - Sunrise Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

MYSTIC PIZZA - John W. Engeman Theater 20%

THE SCARE & MS. GALE - South Shore Theatre Experience 18%

GRUMPY OLD MEN - Studio Theatre of Long Island 17%

TRAIN - Suffolk County Community College 12%

THIS PLAY WAS NEVER ABOUT NOSES - Eastline theatre 7%

THE MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, ALIVE MUSICSL RADIO PLAY - Center Stage at Southampton Cultural Center 7%

THE SOAP MYTH - Southampton Cultural Center 5%

BEING ERNEST - EastLine Theatre 5%

THE GRIFT - Bay Street Theatre 4%

BITE ME - Northport Plays 3%

BIMINI BALM - Debut Theater Company 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Charlotte Rocafort - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre 15%

Layla Turnier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 12%

Hailey Pepe - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre 6%

Jason Kopp - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 4%

Sean Ryan - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

Emily Grace Tucker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 3%

Keith Jones - CABARET - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez - ON YOUR FEET - John W. Engeman 2%

Bruce Rebold - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Plaza Broadway Long Island 2%

Aléna Watters - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway Playhouse 2%

Nicholas Auletti - THE PRODUCERS - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Aaron Kaplan - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

Mike Keller - A BRONX TALE - Engeman Theater 2%

Samantha Stevens - GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island 2%

Kenneth Kopolovicz - THE MIKADO: A LONG ISLAND FANTASY - The Gilbert and Sullivan Light Opera Company 2%

Ryan Van Nostrand - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 1%

Andrew J Beck - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Sabrina Whikehart - CHORUS LINE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 1%

Lorraine Leierzapf - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 1%

Emily Nadler - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CM 1%

Jamie Baio - GODSPELL - Star Playhouse 1%

Victor Souffrant - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater 1%

Steven Cottanaro - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 1%

Turner Riley - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 1%

Elizabeth Edquist - BONNIE & CLYDE - Studio Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Blake Williams - SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective 10%

Ryan Van Nostrand - TRAIN - Suffolk county Community College 8%

Tim Smith - THE LION IN WINTER - BACCA 4%

Dan Schindlar - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players 4%

Solomon Buchman - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 4%

Laurie Atlas - RIPCORD - Hampton Theatre Company 3%

Ryan Nolin - TORCH SONG - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Heather Neumar - AFFLICTED - South Shore Theatre Experince 3%

Kevin Callaghan - BASKERVILLE - Theater Three 3%

Van Whittaker - BEING ERNEST - EastLine Theatre 3%

Robert Budnick - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

Derrick Davis - RAGTIME - Bay Street Theatre 3%

Kevin shea - OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

Adam Bjelland - BIMINI BALM - Debut Theater Company 2%

Reggie Street - INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 2%

Christine Boehm - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players 2%

Cathy Chimenti - SOCIAL SECURITY - Douglaston Community Theatre 2%

Candace Wilkerson - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Linda May - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre Three 2%

Bob Gunton - THE SOAP MYTH - Southampton Cultural Center 2%

Alex Rich - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Giovanni Marine - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre 2%

Christian Lepore - TAMING OF THE SHREW - Northeast Stage 2%

Jeffrey Sanzel - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Theatre Three 2%

Scott Earle - FROST/NIXON - Studio Theatre (Manes) 2%



Best Play

SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective 12%

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre of Long Island 9%

BEING ERNEST - EastLine Theatre 6%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Studio Theatre of Long Island 6%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Theatre Three 6%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 5%

MACBETH - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

BASKERVILLE - Theater Three 4%

HENRY V - Carriage House Players 4%

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 3%

FROST/NIXON - Studio Theatre (Manes) 3%

INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 3%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Carriage House Players 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre Three 3%

TORCH SONG - Studio Theatre 3%

RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Studio Theatre - Manes 3%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

LOST IN YONKERS - Studio Theatre (Bayway) 2%

IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - EastLine Theatre 2%

THE VIBRATOR PLAY - Eastline Theatre 2%

THE HISTORY BOYS - Studio Theatre of LI - Manes Studio Theatre 2%

TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Carriage House Players 2%

THE ST. FRANCIS SHOW - South Shore Theatre Exxperience 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Patrick Matos - GODSPELL - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 11%

Rick Grossman & Michael Visco - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 10%

John Mazzarella - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CM Performing Arts Center 8%

Danny Amy - SPRING AWAKENING - CAP Merrick 7%

Steven Velasquez - FOOTLOOSE - Argyle Theatre 6%

Kyle Dixon - A BRONX TALE - John w Engeman theater 6%

Bruce Grossman - OLIVER! - Cultural Arts Playhouse 5%

Jessica Alexandria Cancino - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater 5%

Kyle Dixon - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 5%

Rick Grossman/Mike Visco - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre of Long Island 5%

Kenneth Foy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 4%

Andy Walmsely - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway 4%

Kyle Dixon - ROCK OF AGES - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Randall Parsons - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Three 3%

Julian Crouch - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 3%

Kyle Dixon - MYSTIC PIZZA - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Remi Watts and Matt Rosenberg - IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - EastLine Theatre 3%

Ana Louizos - RAGTIME - Bay Street 2%

Gary Hygom - NATIVE GARDENS - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Ian McDonald - SOCIAL SECURITY - Douglaston Community Theatre 1%

Randall Parsons - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatre Three 1%

Mariana Sanchez - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jen LoPresti - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 22%

Tim Haggerty - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Three 9%

Michael Weisner - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island 8%

Brianne Boyd - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CMPAC 6%

Laura Shubert - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater 6%

Laura shubert - A BRONX TALE - John w Engeman theater 6%

Joanna Lynn Staub - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 5%

Don Hanna - THE CHER SHOW - Gateway Playhouse 5%

Michael Weinser - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre of Long Island 4%

Remi Watts and Matt Rosenberg - IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - EastLine Theatre 4%

Seamus Naughton - RIPCORD - Hampton Theatre Company 3%

Laura Shubert - ROCK OF AGES - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Christian Lepore - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

Jen LoPresti - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre And Center for the Arts 3%

Jon Weston - RAGTIME - Bay Street 3%

Tim Haggerty - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatre Three 3%

Michael Weisner - AVENUE Q - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

Laura Shubert - MYSTIC PIZZA - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

Christian Lepore - A TUNA CHRISTMAS - North Fork Community Theatre 1%

David Brandenburg - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Michael Deaner - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman 13%

John Mezzo - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre & Center For The Arts 10%

Jenna Halvorsen - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 6%

Martino Bonventre - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - Engeman Theater 5%

Chris Williamson - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 3%

Hannah Pipa - SPRING AWAKENING - CAP Merrick 2%

Ryan Van Nostrand - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

Taneisha Corbin - NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Andrew J. Koehler - CABARET - cultural arts playhouse, Merrick 2%

Jojo Minasi - FOOTLOOSE - Atgyle Theatre 2%

Danny Bae - NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Rita Sarli - GODSPELL - Star Playhouse / Stage 74 2%

CJ Russo - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

Erica Wilders - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

Kimmy Friedman - GODSPELL - Star Playhouse 2%

Doriann Lewis - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

Jason Kopp - CABARET - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

C.J. Russo - TITANIC - Studio Theatre (Bayway) 2%

Jordan Bunshaft - GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island 1%

Tyler Patrick Matos - CABARET - Cultural Arts Playhouse 1%

Andrew Brewer - SOUTH PACIFIC - Plaza Theatricals 1%

Erika Wilders Madigan - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre 1%

Lily Kaufmann - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 1%

Kevin Callaghan - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM 1%

Andrew Beck - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kirby Mason - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre of Long Island 14%

Tyler Smalling - THE SCARECROW & MS. GALE - South Shore Theatre Experience 12%

Laurie Atlas - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts 6%

Jordan Hue - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Carriage House Players 5%

Kevin Callaghan - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players 4%

Lee Kurfist - INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 4%

Andrew Murano - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Carriage House Players 4%

Andrew J. Koehler - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Emily Nadler - TORCH SONG - Studio Theatre 3%

Elena Faverio - BASKERVILLE - Theatre Three 3%

Jessica Murphy - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Toni Allen - SOCIAL SECURITY - Douglaston Community Theatre 2%

Ray Gobes - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 2%

Christina McLaughlin - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre 2%

Anthony Noto - BEING EARNEST - EastLine Theatre 2%

Maria Cento - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 2%

Ana Macasland - BASKERVILLE - Theater Three 2%

Salvatore Casto - TORCH SONG - Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

Bryon Azoulay - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre 2%

Marilee Scheer - OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Abigail Isom - WINDFALL - Bay Street Theater 2%

Matt Rosenberg - BEING EARNEST - Eastline Theatre 2%

Giovanni Sandoval - RIPCORD - Hampton Theatre Company 1%

David DiMarzo - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players 1%

Rusty Kransky - OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - North Fork Community Theatre 1%

