Young Players Presents GETTING TO KNOW...OKLAHOMA!

This beloved classic includes some of your favorite songs such as Oh What a Beautiful Mornin', Kansas City, I Can't Say No, and of course, the title song Oklahoma! Set in a Western Indian territory just after the turn of the century, the high-spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the colorful background against which Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a winsome farm girl, play out their love story. Although the road to true love never runs smooth, with these two headstrong romantics holding the reins, love's journey is as bumpy as a surrey ride down a country road. That they will succeed in making a new life together we have no doubt, and that this new life will begin in a brand-new state provides the ultimate climax to the triumphant OKLAHOMA!

In this adaptation for pre-high school students, the content has been edited to better suit younger attention spans, but all the elements that make this show a classic are still in place. You will be enchanted by the timeless story and the dazzling score. With only 4 performances, you do not want to miss this show sponsored by REGIONS BANK!

Cast members include: Seth Nuss as Curly McClain, Libby Golleher as Aunt Eller, Grace Moody as Laurey Williams, Mark Kennedy as Will Parker, Allie Anderson as Ado Annie, Hayden Griffis as Ali Hakim, Elijah Harris as Jud Fry, Maverick Burlison as Andrew Carnes, and Erin Johnston as Gertie Cummings.

Laurey's girls include Mary Grace Wells, Mackie Davis, Audrey Ramsey, Bella Crowe, Olivia Kreulen, Lauren Bond, and Brendle Roberts. Additional members of the ensemble include Ellie Russell, Zoey Newcomb, Cadence Earles, Anna Moss, Abby Grace Neufer, Frankie Goldman, Caroline Gaither, Ava Wilcher, Maggie Kennedy, Amelia Lisowe, Ava Tillery, Reagan McCartney, Addison Lumpkins, Matthew Bailey, Gabriel Harris, Denver Allen, Beau Goldthorpe, Braden Lisowe, Alexander Smith, Seth Henley, Rowan Larey, Nate Palmer, Charlotte Roberts, and Shepard Zachary.

With Jo Murry as director and music director, Carson Clay as student director, and choreography by Jenny Johnston, this enthusiastic cast can't wait to entertain you!



The Royal Theatre is located at 111 S. Market Street in Historic Downtown Benton. Ticket prices are $15 general admission, $12 for sr. citizen and college student, $6 for pre-school and grade school. For online ticket sales, go to www.theroyaltheatre.org. For more information, call 501-315-5483.





Related Articles Shows View More Arkansas Stories

More Hot Stories For You