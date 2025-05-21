UCA PUBLIC APPEARANCES ANNOUNCES 2025-2026 SEASON at Reynolds Performance Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



UCA Public Appearances has announced an all new season of performances

including show stopping Broadway hits Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and The Music

Man, family friendly shows such as Cirque Dreams Holidaze and Pete the Cat, exciting

night outs with comedian Kevin Nealon and JAWS in Concert, award-winning musicians

including the Gin Blossoms with special guest Spin Doctors, The Band Perry, John

Waite and a variety of more shows throughout the year.



Reynolds Performance Hall will feature twelve shows from the Broadway, Pops and

Night Out Series; two from the An Evening With Series, five Main Stage Education

shows, a Benefit performance and a special Add On show. Three Windgate Collection

shows will be featured at the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts.

UCA Public Appearances Executive Director, Amanda Horton, said “This year’s lineup

is one to celebrate with elaborate Broadway productions, exciting big-name concerts

and intriguing entertainers. The diverse selection of performances truly offers something

for everyone and promises to engage our audience with culture and creativity.”

The season includes the following series and performances:

Jayna Elise as Tina Turner in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical Simply the Best

Photo by Julieta Cervantes



Broadway Series

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 16, 2025 sponsored by ACXIOM and Arkansas Times

Dolly Parton’s Smokey Mountain Christmas Carol - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 10, 2025 sponsored by 501Life Magazine, Conway Copies, and Chicken Salad Chick

The Simon and Garfunkel Story – 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 20, 2026 sponsored by Log Cabin Democrat

The Music Man – 7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2026 sponsored by Dixon Properties

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Night Out Series

Uptown: A Celebration of Motown and Soul - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 25, 2025 sponsored by KOKY 102.1 and Hilton Garden Inn of Conway

Cirque Dreams Holidaze – 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 21, 2025 sponsored by My Country Y107

Kevin Nealon LIVE - 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 14, 2025 sponsored by ALICE 107.7

JAWS in Concert with the Conway Symphony Orchestra - 7:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2026 sponsored by 501Life Magazine

John Waite

Pops Series

Gin Blossoms with special guest Spin Doctors - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 9, 2025 sponsored by 92.7 JACK FM, Hilton Garden Inn of Conway and Banana Graphics

The Band Perry: A Homecoming – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 9, 2025 sponsored by First Security Bank

Movin’ Out with Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 18, 2025 sponsored by First Community Bank

John Waite - 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 13, 2026 sponsored by Arkansas Times

An Evening With

Candace Bushnell: True Tales of Sex, Success, and SEX AND THE CITY –7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 23, 2025 sponsored by B98.5

SERIAL KILLERS with Dr. Scott Bonn – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 19, 2026 sponsored by Log Cabin Democrat

Add On

INDIGO GIRLS - 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 20, 2025 sponsored by UCA Office of the President and Arkansas Times



Windgate Collection (Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts)

Trout Fishing in America – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 2, 2025

Ambrosia – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, January 18, 2026

Sō Percussion – 7:00 p.m., Saturday, April 11, 2026 sponsored by UCA College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

Main Stage Education Series

The Magic School Bus – 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., Monday, September 29, 2025

Mr. C: When Science Goes Viral - 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 12, 2025 sponsored by Conway Corp

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical – 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Pete the Cat - 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2026 sponsored by Partners Bank

Hare and Tortoise – 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., Thursday, April 2, 2026 sponsored by Toad Suck Daze

Benefit for Main Stage Education Series

Pete the Cat – 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2026

Amanda Horton and Wendy Sparks

Horton, continued with “Over the last 10 years, the Main Stage Education Series has

served over 70,000 students in 32 counties across the state and continues to be a

popular field trip excursion for teachers. Another recent addition to Main Stage is our

new Page to Stage program which brings a unique collision of literature and live

performance to all that participate. We have partnered with the Faulkner County Library

where they lead a book club that correlates with our show titles. The participants will

receive a free book and a free show ticket to see the story come to life on stage.”

Subscription renewals for current season ticket holders are available now. New

subscriptions will go on sale to the public starting July 1 st . Subscriber Courtesy Week —

when those who bought season packages may purchase individual tickets to shows

before they open to the public — will be July 21 st through July 25 th . Single tickets will go

on sale to the public Monday, July 28 th .

To purchase a new subscription package beginning July 1 st , or individual tickets

beginning July 28 th , call (501) 450-3265 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through

Friday or go online at uca.edu/pa.

Individual series prices range from $41-$160; Performing Arts Package (all three series)

range from $260-$480; individual tickets for all shows in the Broadway, Pops and Night

Out series are $27-$50. An Evening With tickets ranges from $17-$40 for adults and

$10 for children/students. Main Stage shows are $10 for adults and $5 for

children/students. The Pete the Cat Benefit show is $10 for adults and $5 for

children/students. The Windgate Collection shows range from $17 - $40 for adults and

$10 for children/students. A “Pick Six,” build-your-own package, is available to donors

of $100 or more.

For more information on ticketing or event details, please visit UCA.EDU/PA or contact

the box office at 501.450.3265.

The Band Perry

photo credit: Yasi_35mm-03

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat - 13% Dez Duron - Maybe Happy Ending - 9% Christopher Sieber - Death Becomes Her - 5% Vote Now!