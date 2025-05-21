 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

UCA PUBLIC APPEARANCES ANNOUNCES 2025-2026 SEASON at Reynolds Performance Hall

Tina Turner Musical, Gin Blossoms, Comedian Kevin Nealon, The Magic School Bus and more set to perform in Conway

By: May. 21, 2025
UCA PUBLIC APPEARANCES ANNOUNCES 2025-2026 SEASON at Reynolds Performance Hall Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

UCA Public Appearances has announced an all new season of performances
including show stopping Broadway hits Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and The Music
Man, family friendly shows such as Cirque Dreams Holidaze and Pete the Cat, exciting
night outs with comedian Kevin Nealon and JAWS in Concert, award-winning musicians
including the Gin Blossoms with special guest Spin Doctors, The Band Perry, John
Waite and a variety of more shows throughout the year.

UCA PUBLIC APPEARANCES ANNOUNCES 2025-2026 SEASON at Reynolds Performance Hall Image


Reynolds Performance Hall will feature twelve shows from the Broadway, Pops and
Night Out Series; two from the An Evening With Series, five Main Stage Education
shows, a Benefit performance and a special Add On show. Three Windgate Collection
shows will be featured at the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts.

UCA Public Appearances Executive Director, Amanda Horton, said “This year’s lineup
is one to celebrate with elaborate Broadway productions, exciting big-name concerts
and intriguing entertainers. The diverse selection of performances truly offers something
for everyone and promises to engage our audience with culture and creativity.”
The season includes the following series and performances:

UCA PUBLIC APPEARANCES ANNOUNCES 2025-2026 SEASON at Reynolds Performance Hall Image
Jayna Elise as Tina Turner in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical Simply the Best
Photo by Julieta Cervantes


Broadway Series

  •  Tina: The Tina Turner Musical - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 16, 2025 sponsored by ACXIOM and Arkansas Times
  •  Dolly Parton’s Smokey Mountain Christmas Carol - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 10, 2025 sponsored by 501Life Magazine, Conway Copies, and Chicken Salad Chick
  • The Simon and Garfunkel Story – 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 20, 2026 sponsored by Log Cabin Democrat
  • The Music Man – 7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2026 sponsored by Dixon Properties
UCA PUBLIC APPEARANCES ANNOUNCES 2025-2026 SEASON at Reynolds Performance Hall Image
Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Night Out Series

  • Uptown: A Celebration of Motown and Soul - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 25, 2025 sponsored by KOKY 102.1 and Hilton Garden Inn of Conway
  • Cirque Dreams Holidaze – 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 21, 2025 sponsored by My Country Y107
  • Kevin Nealon LIVE - 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 14, 2025 sponsored by ALICE 107.7
  • JAWS in Concert with the Conway Symphony Orchestra - 7:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2026 sponsored by 501Life Magazine
UCA PUBLIC APPEARANCES ANNOUNCES 2025-2026 SEASON at Reynolds Performance Hall Image
John Waite

Pops Series

  • Gin Blossoms with special guest Spin Doctors - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 9, 2025 sponsored by 92.7 JACK FM, Hilton Garden Inn of Conway and Banana Graphics
  • The Band Perry: A Homecoming – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 9, 2025 sponsored by First Security Bank
  • Movin’ Out with Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 18, 2025 sponsored by First Community Bank
  • John Waite - 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 13, 2026 sponsored by Arkansas Times

UCA PUBLIC APPEARANCES ANNOUNCES 2025-2026 SEASON at Reynolds Performance Hall Image

An Evening With

  • Candace Bushnell: True Tales of Sex, Success, and SEX AND THE CITY –7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 23, 2025 sponsored by B98.5
  • SERIAL KILLERS with Dr. Scott Bonn – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 19, 2026 sponsored by Log Cabin Democrat

UCA PUBLIC APPEARANCES ANNOUNCES 2025-2026 SEASON at Reynolds Performance Hall Image

Add On

  • INDIGO GIRLS - 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 20, 2025 sponsored by UCA Office of the President and Arkansas Times


Windgate Collection (Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts)

  • Trout Fishing in America – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 2, 2025
  • Ambrosia – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, January 18, 2026
  • Sō Percussion – 7:00 p.m., Saturday, April 11, 2026 sponsored by UCA College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
UCA PUBLIC APPEARANCES ANNOUNCES 2025-2026 SEASON at Reynolds Performance Hall Image
TheaterWorksUSA PeteTheCat
L-R_ Sam Tedaldi-Adante Carter-Brandi Porter-Matt Dengler-Kyle Sherman
Jeremy Daniel Photography

Main Stage Education Series

  • The Magic School Bus – 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., Monday, September 29, 2025
  • Mr. C: When Science Goes Viral - 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 12, 2025 sponsored by Conway Corp
  • Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical – 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2026
  • Pete the Cat - 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2026 sponsored by Partners Bank
  • Hare and Tortoise – 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., Thursday, April 2, 2026 sponsored by Toad Suck Daze

Benefit for Main Stage Education Series

  • Pete the Cat – 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2026
UCA PUBLIC APPEARANCES ANNOUNCES 2025-2026 SEASON at Reynolds Performance Hall Image
Amanda Horton and Wendy Sparks

Horton, continued with “Over the last 10 years, the Main Stage Education Series has
served over 70,000 students in 32 counties across the state and continues to be a
popular field trip excursion for teachers. Another recent addition to Main Stage is our
new Page to Stage program which brings a unique collision of literature and live
performance to all that participate.  We have partnered with the Faulkner County Library
where they lead a book club that correlates with our show titles.  The participants will
receive a free book and a free show ticket to see the story come to life on stage.”  
Subscription renewals for current season ticket holders are available now. New
subscriptions will go on sale to the public starting July 1 st . Subscriber Courtesy Week —
when those who bought season packages may purchase individual tickets to shows
before they open to the public — will be July 21 st through July 25 th . Single tickets will go
on sale to the public Monday, July 28 th .

UCA PUBLIC APPEARANCES ANNOUNCES 2025-2026 SEASON at Reynolds Performance Hall Image

To purchase a new subscription package beginning July 1 st , or individual tickets
beginning July 28 th , call (501) 450-3265 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through
Friday or go online at uca.edu/pa.

Individual series prices range from $41-$160; Performing Arts Package (all three series)
range from $260-$480; individual tickets for all shows in the Broadway, Pops and Night
Out series are $27-$50. An Evening With tickets ranges from $17-$40 for adults and
$10 for children/students. Main Stage shows are $10 for adults and $5 for
children/students. The Pete the Cat Benefit show is $10 for adults and $5 for
children/students. The Windgate Collection shows range from $17 - $40 for adults and
$10 for children/students. A “Pick Six,” build-your-own package, is available to donors
of $100 or more.

For more information on ticketing or event details, please visit UCA.EDU/PA or contact
the box office at 501.450.3265.

UCA PUBLIC APPEARANCES ANNOUNCES 2025-2026 SEASON at Reynolds Performance Hall Image
The Band Perry
photo credit:  Yasi_35mm-03


Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

TFCA Image

Best Featured Performer in a Musical - Live Standings

Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat - 13%
Dez Duron - Maybe Happy Ending - 9%
Christopher Sieber - Death Becomes Her - 5%
Vote Now!

Videos