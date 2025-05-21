UCA PUBLIC APPEARANCES ANNOUNCES 2025-2026 SEASON at Reynolds Performance Hall

Tina Turner Musical, Gin Blossoms, Comedian Kevin Nealon, The Magic School Bus and more set to perform in Conway
UCA Public Appearances has announced an all new season of performances
including show stopping Broadway hits Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and The Music
Man, family friendly shows such as Cirque Dreams Holidaze and Pete the Cat, exciting
night outs with comedian Kevin Nealon and JAWS in Concert, award-winning musicians
including the Gin Blossoms with special guest Spin Doctors, The Band Perry, John
Waite and a variety of more shows throughout the year.
Reynolds Performance Hall will feature twelve shows from the Broadway, Pops and
Night Out Series; two from the An Evening With Series, five Main Stage Education
shows, a Benefit performance and a special Add On show. Three Windgate Collection
shows will be featured at the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts.
UCA Public Appearances Executive Director, Amanda Horton, said “This year’s lineup
is one to celebrate with elaborate Broadway productions, exciting big-name concerts
and intriguing entertainers. The diverse selection of performances truly offers something
for everyone and promises to engage our audience with culture and creativity.”
The season includes the following series and performances:
Broadway Series
Night Out Series
Pops Series
An Evening With
Add On
Windgate Collection (Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts)
Main Stage Education Series
Benefit for Main Stage Education Series
Horton, continued with “Over the last 10 years, the Main Stage Education Series has
served over 70,000 students in 32 counties across the state and continues to be a
popular field trip excursion for teachers. Another recent addition to Main Stage is our
new Page to Stage program which brings a unique collision of literature and live
performance to all that participate. We have partnered with the Faulkner County Library
where they lead a book club that correlates with our show titles. The participants will
receive a free book and a free show ticket to see the story come to life on stage.”
Subscription renewals for current season ticket holders are available now. New
subscriptions will go on sale to the public starting July 1 st . Subscriber Courtesy Week —
when those who bought season packages may purchase individual tickets to shows
before they open to the public — will be July 21 st through July 25 th . Single tickets will go
on sale to the public Monday, July 28 th .
To purchase a new subscription package beginning July 1 st , or individual tickets
beginning July 28 th , call (501) 450-3265 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through
Friday or go online at uca.edu/pa.
Individual series prices range from $41-$160; Performing Arts Package (all three series)
range from $260-$480; individual tickets for all shows in the Broadway, Pops and Night
Out series are $27-$50. An Evening With tickets ranges from $17-$40 for adults and
$10 for children/students. Main Stage shows are $10 for adults and $5 for
children/students. The Pete the Cat Benefit show is $10 for adults and $5 for
children/students. The Windgate Collection shows range from $17 - $40 for adults and
$10 for children/students. A “Pick Six,” build-your-own package, is available to donors
of $100 or more.
For more information on ticketing or event details, please visit UCA.EDU/PA or contact
the box office at 501.450.3265.
