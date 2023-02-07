TheatreSquared's KIM'S CONVENIENCE Announces Extension

Audiences will have a few more chances to catch TheatreSquared's hilarious and heartwarming comedy, Kim's Convenience. Due to popular demand, the production is extending to add seven performance dates-but must close on February 26.

Tickets for the new dates are now on sale, ranging from $20-$54, and can be purchased by calling (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org.

Before it became an award-winning, hit comedy series on Netflix, the playful, sweet, and hilarious Kim's Convenience by Ins Choi was a smash on stage. At Mr. Kim's corner variety store, the only thing that isn't for sale is his family legacy-but with big-dollar projects moving in, does everyone have their price?

Choi's play was first produced at the Toronto Fringe Festival in 2011 to sold-out audiences. In 2012, it was remounted at Soulpepper Theatre Company, Toronto's largest theatre. It became the biggest commercial success in the company's history and won several Toronto Theatre Critics Awards.

"What a lovely way to ring in the New Year at TheatreSquared," said T2 Artistic Director Robert Ford. "Rich and resonant with timely themes, it's also just a joy to watch. There's a reason this play was turned into a hit TV show. Within minutes of the lights coming up, you're laughing, feeling, and anticipating, all at once."

The Acting Company for Kim's Convenience includes Natalie Kim (Janet), Eston Fung (Jung), Greg Watanabe (Appa), Karen Tsen Lee (Umma), and Brandon Jones (Alex).

The creative team includes Nelson T. Eusebio III (Director), Eileen Rivera (Associate Director), You-Shin Chen (Scenic Design), Lux Haac (Costume Design), Marie Yokoyama (Lighting Design), Connor Wang (Sound Design), and Megan Smith (Stage Manager).

Performances of Kim's Convenience are scheduled from January 25 until February 26, with 7:30pm performances Tuesday through Saturday and 2pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday. The play is in the West Theatre at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring Street in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tickets range from $20-$54. All fees are included, with no additional charges at checkout.

Subscription packages for TheatreSquared include full five-play packages starting at $125, with four play flex packages starting at $89. Benefits for season ticket holders include savings of up to 20% on every show, free unlimited exchanges, discounted reserved parking, and same-day discounts in The Commons Bar/CafÃ© and other T2 Restaurant & Hotel Partners.

Through T2's Lights Up! For Access program, with lead support from the Walmart Foundation and the Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $1 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $10 tickets. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for clients of a number of local community service organizations. For more information, visit theatre2.org/lights-up.

Subscription packages and single tickets can be reserved by calling TheatreSquared at (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org.