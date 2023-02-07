Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TheatreSquared's KIM'S CONVENIENCE Announces Extension

Performances will now run through February 26th.

Feb. 07, 2023 Â 
TheatreSquared's KIM'S CONVENIENCE Announces Extension

Audiences will have a few more chances to catch TheatreSquared's hilarious and heartwarming comedy, Kim's Convenience. Due to popular demand, the production is extending to add seven performance dates-but must close on February 26.

Tickets for the new dates are now on sale, ranging from $20-$54, and can be purchased by calling (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org.

Before it became an award-winning, hit comedy series on Netflix, the playful, sweet, and hilarious Kim's Convenience by Ins Choi was a smash on stage. At Mr. Kim's corner variety store, the only thing that isn't for sale is his family legacy-but with big-dollar projects moving in, does everyone have their price?

Choi's play was first produced at the Toronto Fringe Festival in 2011 to sold-out audiences. In 2012, it was remounted at Soulpepper Theatre Company, Toronto's largest theatre. It became the biggest commercial success in the company's history and won several Toronto Theatre Critics Awards.

"What a lovely way to ring in the New Year at TheatreSquared," said T2 Artistic Director Robert Ford. "Rich and resonant with timely themes, it's also just a joy to watch. There's a reason this play was turned into a hit TV show. Within minutes of the lights coming up, you're laughing, feeling, and anticipating, all at once."

The Acting Company for Kim's Convenience includes Natalie Kim (Janet), Eston Fung (Jung), Greg Watanabe (Appa), Karen Tsen Lee (Umma), and Brandon Jones (Alex).

The creative team includes Nelson T. Eusebio III (Director), Eileen Rivera (Associate Director), You-Shin Chen (Scenic Design), Lux Haac (Costume Design), Marie Yokoyama (Lighting Design), Connor Wang (Sound Design), and Megan Smith (Stage Manager).

Performances of Kim's Convenience are scheduled from January 25 until February 26, with 7:30pm performances Tuesday through Saturday and 2pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday. The play is in the West Theatre at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring Street in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tickets range from $20-$54. All fees are included, with no additional charges at checkout.

Subscription packages for TheatreSquared include full five-play packages starting at $125, with four play flex packages starting at $89. Benefits for season ticket holders include savings of up to 20% on every show, free unlimited exchanges, discounted reserved parking, and same-day discounts in The Commons Bar/CafÃ© and other T2 Restaurant & Hotel Partners.

Through T2's Lights Up! For Access program, with lead support from the Walmart Foundation and the Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $1 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $10 tickets. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for clients of a number of local community service organizations. For more information, visit theatre2.org/lights-up.

Subscription packages and single tickets can be reserved by calling TheatreSquared at (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org.




Review: LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR at Arkansas Repertory Theatre Photo
Review: LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR at Arkansas Repertory Theatre
What did our critic think of LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR at Arkansas Repertory Theatre?
Feature: Meet the Student Directors of XANADU JR at Pulaski Academy Theatre Department Photo
Feature: Meet the Student Directors of XANADU JR at Pulaski Academy Theatre Department
As a Broadway World writer, I am confident in saying that Arkansas is blessed with a wonderfully talented theatrical community. The love for theatre is evident in the quality of the productions that are offered in our state. From where does this love start? Some just magically discover it one day-probably by being forced at first to attend a show, but then realizing how fun this world is. Most of us, however, started in school. My love for theatre began when I would watch my older cousins perform in plays at the high school. Then in ninth grade, I was able to join our community theatre for a production. By tenth grade, I was in my first high school play, and from then on, I was performing in some fashion or another.
Review: ALMOST, MAINE at The Lyric Theatre Photo
Review: ALMOST, MAINE at The Lyric Theatre
What did our critic think of ALMOST, MAINE at The Lyric Theatre?
Review: PROKOFIEVS ROMEO & JULIET at Robinson Center Photo
Review: PROKOFIEV'S ROMEO & JULIET at Robinson Center
What did our critic think of PROKOFIEV'S ROMEO & JULIET at Robinson Center?

More Hot Stories For You


OLN Theatre Of The Air Presents BLACK LOVE: LET'S TALK ABOUT ITOLN Theatre Of The Air Presents BLACK LOVE: LET'S TALK ABOUT IT
February 1, 2023

â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Ozark Living Newspaper Theatre of the Air will record its fifth episode, 'Black Love: Let's Talk About It' in front of a live audience on Saturday, February 11th at 7:00 PM at New Deal Studios and Gallery, 2003 Louisiana Street, in Little Rock.
TheatreSquared Wins 2023 AIANY Design Award and 2023 USITT Architecture AwardTheatreSquared Wins 2023 AIANY Design Award and 2023 USITT Architecture Award
January 20, 2023

TheatreSquared has been awarded the highly competitiveÂ 2023 American Institute of Architects (AIA) NY Design Merit Award, an annual juried competition by the Instituteâ€™s oldest chapter, considering all architectural design recently built in New York City and by New York City-based architects around the world.
The Royal Players Present TITANIC The Musical Next MonthThe Royal Players Present TITANIC The Musical Next Month
January 18, 2023

Titanic sets sail on The Royal Theatre's stage February 9-19 and is co-sponsored by Terry Cole Trucking and MySaline.com. Titanic The Musical is a story and book written by Peter Stone with Music and Lyrics by Maury Yeston.
Emmy-Nominee Judge Reinhold Leads Arkansas Repertory Theatre Production Of Neil Simon's LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOREmmy-Nominee Judge Reinhold Leads Arkansas Repertory Theatre Production Of Neil Simon's LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR
January 12, 2023

The Arkansas Repertory TheatreÂ hasÂ announced its production of Neil Simon's comedy about comedy, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, to star Emmy-nominated actor Judge Reinhold.
Emmy-Nominated Actor Judge Reinhold to Star in LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR at Arkansas Repertory TheatreEmmy-Nominated Actor Judge Reinhold to Star in LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR at Arkansas Repertory Theatre
January 12, 2023

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre will present Neil Simonâ€™s comedy about comedy, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, to star Emmy-nominated actor Judge Reinhold.
share