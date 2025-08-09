TheatreSquared Opens 20th Season with Ken Ludwig's THE THREE MUSKETEERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheatreSquared begins its 20th season with Ken Ludwig’s The Three Musketeers. This high-octane take on the Alexandre Dumas classic bursts onto the West Theatre stage with swordplay, romance, and riotous comedy.

The show opens August 20 at TheatreSquared (477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville), and runs through September 7 with 7:30 pm performances Tuesday through Saturday and 2:00 pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets, from $25-71, can be purchased by calling (479) 777-7477 or by visiting https://www.theatre2.org/the-three-musketeers.

Introducing D'Artagnan's sister, Sabine—as capable at swordplay as her brother—this thrilling production blends razor-sharp wit, pulse-racing duels, and the unstoppable spirit of friendship. Meant for all ages, this show will reignite your family’s sense of adventure and sweep you away with a story where camaraderie wins the day—‘All for one, and one for all!’

The show’s creative team includes Christian Kelly-Sordelet (Fight Director), Riw Rakkulchon (Scenic Design), Patrick Blanchard (Assoc. Scenic Design), Cynthia Nordstrom (Costume Design), Nita Mendoza (Lighting Design), Alexander Sovronsky (Original Music and Sound Designer), and Byron Abens (Production Stage Manager).

The Acting Company includes Collin Kelly-Sordelet (D'Artagnan), John Keabler (Athos), Paul Molnar (Porthos), Alex Podulke (Aramis), Dennis Delaney(Cardinal Richilieu), Cody Garcia (Rochefort/Ensemble), Danyon Davis(Treville/Father/ensemble), Selena Mykenzie Gordon (Sabine/Ensemble),Anastasia Le Gendre (Milady/Ensemble), Lili Cheong (Constance/Ensemble),Na'Tosha De'Von (Queen Anne/Ensemble); Gabriela Madu (Francoise/Ensemble), Bellah Crawford (Adele/Ensemble), P Rob Brown (Ravanche/Ensemble), Harrison Baxley (King Louis/Ensemble), Sean Patrick Ryan (Buckingham/Ensemble), and Marjorie Gast (Elise/Ensemble).

Performances of Ken Ludwig’s The Three Musketeers are scheduled from August 20 through September 7, with 7:30 pm performances Tuesday through Saturday and 2:00 pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday. The play is in the West Theatre at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring Street in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tickets range from $25-$71. All fees are included, with no additional charges at checkout.

Through T2’s Lights Up! For Access program, supported by the Walmart Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $1 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $15 tickets. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for clients of a number of local community service organizations. For more information, visit theatre2.org/lights-up.

About TheatreSquared

TheatreSquared’s signature offering of bold new plays in an intimate setting at 477 W. Spring St in downtown Fayetteville, AR has driven its growth to become the state’s largest theater, offering more than 350 performances annually in an intimate setting. The playwright-led company is one of mid-America’s leading laboratories for new work, having launched more than 70 new plays. Offering far-reaching access and education programs and an open-all-day gathering space, the Commons Bar/Café, TheatreSquared remains rooted in its founding vision, that "theater—done well and with passion—can transform lives and communities."

Major funding for the TheatreSquared Season 20 is provided by the Walton Family Foundation; the Walmart Foundation; the Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation; the Windgate Foundation; the Shubert Foundation; the Simmons Family Foundation; the Tyson Family Foundation; the American Theatre Wing; the Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Department of Arkansas Heritage and the National Endowment for the Arts; Arts Midwest; Bob and Becky Alexander; Jane Hunt; Cece Box and Ric Cooper; Barbara Shadden; and Todd Simmons and Melissa Hall Simmons.

Marketing support for TheatreSquared Season 20 is provided by Experience Fayetteville, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Fayetteville Flyer, 3W Magazine, CitiScapes, KUAF, 5NEWS, Univision, MailCo USA, iHeart Radio, NWA Daily, and ROARK.

Photo Credit: Wesley Hitt