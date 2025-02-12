TheatreSquared Extends PRIMARY TRUST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheatreSquared announced the extension of Eboni Booth’s surprising, touching comedy Primary Trust on the Spring Theatre stage. Audiences and critics alike have embraced this powerful production, and with seven additional shows added, now there are more chances to experience it. The show is now scheduled to run through March 2 with 7:30 pm performances Tuesday through Saturday and 2:00 pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

A story about second chances, the importance of small acts of kindness, and finding your place in the world, Primary Trust premiered Off-Broadway in 2023 to great acclaim, and was subsequently awarded the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Primary Trust follows mild-mannered Kenneth, a 36-year-old, set-in-his-ways bookstore worker, who spends most evenings sipping Mai Tais with his (imaginary) Best Friend at the local tiki bar. When he’s suddenly laid off, his world turns upside down—in more ways than one.

Playwright Eboni Booth, a writer and actor from New York, says that Primary Trust is a story about alienation and loneliness, but also about the possibility of connection.

"I think it was my way of trying to understand some of my sadness and some of my hope," Booth said in an interview with The New York Times.

Director vickie washington returns to T2 for the production. Washington most recently directed the world premiere of Joseph Scott Ford’s Responders, and has helmed some of T2’s most popular shows, including The Mountaintop and School Girls; Or the African Mean Girls Play.



"The beauty of the writing, the fullness of the characters, a story both achingly sweet, and full-on funny," says washington when asked what inspired her about Booth’s play. "Coming into the world of Kenneth (the main character) and watching him navigate some monumental transitions in his life…these all attracted me to Primary Trust. It is such a fully human play."



The cast includes Brandon Alvión as Kenneth; Ryan Vincent Anderson as Bert; Toni L Martin as Corrina/Ensemble; and Mark Ulrich as Clay/Ensemble.



"With Primary Trust, Eboni Booth crafts a world that’s funny, fragile, and full of hope, where even the smallest actions can lead to profound change," notes T2 Executive Director Shannon A. Jones. "As we begin a new year—a time of reflection and fresh starts—its themes of connection, resilience, and support feel especially timely in a world that often feels disconnected."



"I think that now is both a perfect and a necessary time for this production," agrees washington. "As a result of Covid (and other ‘unpleasantness’), there is an isolation, a loneliness, a distance, an emptiness that far too many folk are either experiencing, or know family, co-workers, etc. who are experiencing. Primary Trust reminds us that we are created to be in relationship with other folk, and that there is beauty in connection."

