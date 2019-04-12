The Young Players Announce 2019-2020 Season - FROZEN JR., LES MISERABLES, and More!

The Young Players announce our 2019-2020 Season!

SEPTEMBER 2019-Les Misérables: School Edition

This timeless classic is what triggered massive growth for the Young Players program in January of 2012. We are so excited to bring this show back for grades K-12 in the Fall of 2019! Stay tuned for audition details!

JANUARY 2020-YP Second Stage Show; TBA

Sometimes, the best things in life you have to wait for... This slot will have its own, separate announcement. Audition ages 8th grade through College (13-23 yoa).

MARCH 2020-Student Directed One Act Plays

This is a first for the Young Players! This will be a perfect opportunity for our older Young Players to learn how to direct a small-scale production and it will also be a chance for members to take on other creative team roles as well. This is purely a showcase of our talented Young Players and we can't wait! There will be roles for various ages.

MAY 2020-Jungle Book Kids

Follow Mowgli through his journey in the jungle and learn about the "Bear Necessities"! This fun, lively production is for students grades K-6th.

JULY 2020-Frozen Jr.

Ending our season is the ever-popular Frozen Jr.! This junior adaptation of broadway's Frozen: the Musical is sure to freeze audiences in Summer of 2020! Auditions will be for students K-9th grade (can't have finished 9th grade, going into 10th).

Young Players Youth Theatre is the youth theater division of Benton's Royal Players. Young Players is open to students grades K-12, with activities and productions suited to each age level. For more information please contact Daphne Shoppach, YP Artistic Director @ youngplayers.yps2@gmail.com





Related Articles Shows View More Arkansas Stories

More Hot Stories For You