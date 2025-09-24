The Royal Theatre to Present 6th Annual ROYAL HAUNTED HOUSE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Royal Theatre will host its 6th Annual Royal Haunted House beginning October 16 and running through Halloween night. Sponsored by Arvest Bank, the haunted attraction has been recognized as Arkansas’s top haunt by ArkansasHauntedHouses.com and Haunts.com from 2021–2024.

Located at 111 South Market Street, the experience features new mazes, animatronics, and characters designed by The Royal’s creative team. The haunted house will operate October 16–18, 23–25, and 29–31, with hours from 7–9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 7–10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are $10 and go on sale September 26 at 9:00 a.m. at The Royal Theatre’s website; walk-up sales will also be available.

Guests should note the attraction uses strobe lighting, fog, narrow passageways, and sudden effects, and is not wheelchair accessible. Additional health and safety restrictions apply. For information about sensory-friendly tours or group visits, email BoxOfficeAdmin@TheRoyalTheatre.org.