The Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces Spring 2022 Teen Ensemble Education Class

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced its Spring 2022 Teen Ensemble Education Class. Teen Ensemble is The Rep's audition-only performance class featuring the top high school-age singers, dancers, and actors in the area. This small company of pre-professional actors meet weekly for advanced training and rehearsals.

Throughout the duration of the course, students will explore challenging musical theatre solo/ensemble repertoire and scene work, discuss different aspects of musical theatre history, have special masterclasses featuring guest artists, and dive into how to tell stories through song. The class will result in a final original showcase that will be filmed for students to use as reel footage.

Auditions will be held by appointment only on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Email education@therep.org for more information and an audition time slot. Students, grades 9th to 12th, must prepare a 32-bar cut of a song (musical theatre repertoire) with sheet music and a 1-minute monologue. The Teen Ensemble class size is limited and students are expected to attend all the classes.

AUDITIONS

Students 9th - 12th Grades

Monday, December 6, 2021

5-8 p.m.

Arkansas Repertory Theatre

The class will run on Monday's 7 to 9 p.m. from January 24, 2022 to May 9, 2022 at The Rep, with a Showcase Performance on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 8 p.m. Instructors include Bridget Davis, Leann Jones, and additional guest instructors from The Rep staff and other visiting artists. All participants are required to be fully vaccinated before the first session on January 24, 2022.

TEEN ENSMBLE CLASS

Monday, January 24, 2022 to May 9, 2022

7-9 p.m.

Arkansas Repertory Theatre

TEEN ENSEMBLE SHOWCASE PERFORMANCE

Monday, May 9, 2022

8 p.m.

Arkansas Repertory Theatre

Bridget Davis, Education Associate for The Rep states, "I am SO excited to be bringing education classes back to The Rep! It feels surreal to be running a program at the theatre that helped me get my start in the industry almost 18 years ago. Talk about full circle. I think we forget how incredible it is that we have a reputable professional theatre at our fingertips, that has the capability to shape & mold young performers all across Central Arkansas. We've got some exciting things planned - some old things, and some new things! My hope is to not only provide pre-professional top notch training, but to also give kids a place where they feel like they have an outlet, and truly feel like they can be themselves. From experience, I can say how impactful growing up at The Rep was, and I am over the moon to be able to provide that same experience to young artists today."

Will Trice, Executive Artistic Director adds, "Training the next generation of theatre artists has long been a core part of The Rep's mission and we're so excited to pick back up that tradition, beginning with this pre-professional course in music theatre. Bridget is one of those unique combinations of fantastic artist and fantastic educator. Plus, we are able to leverage the talents and experiences of the visiting artists for our productions, while they're in residence here in Little Rock. Alumni of our training programs often return to The Rep as professional artists, and I can't wait to see what's in store for these talented teens."

For more information, please contact education@therep.org.

SINGLE TICKETS ON SALE FOR A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

Arkansas Repertory Theatre

Tickets: $20 and $30 at www.TheRep.org or (501) 378-0405

December 3-23, 2021

Single tickets are now on sale for A Charlie Brown Christmas. The whole Peanuts gang comes to life in this stage adaptation of the classic TV special, featuring a fantastic, jazz-infused score.

December 3-19, 2021

Fridays 7 p.m.

Saturdays 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sundays 3 p.m. & 5 p.m.



December 21-23, 2021

3 p.m. & 5 p.m.



General Admission Tickets

$30 Adults/$20 Children

Surrounding each performance, The Rep's lobbies will be brimming with holiday fun! Between matinee performances, the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub will be offering hands-on "make and take" crafts for all ages. Guests will be able to shop for unique gifts from local artisans. And a certain North Pole resident will be stationed at his "post office"- accepting and certifying letters, and posing for pics! Before and after evening performances, the party is on! Come early and stay late for live music (we dare you not to sing along) and more unique shopping. The bar will be open, featuring $1 drinks for any guests wearing "ugly Christmas sweaters"! The Rep thanks the sponsors of A Charlie Brown Christmas -- Chip and Cindy Murphy, McLarty Automotive Group, and Arvest Bank -- for their continued support. SEASON SUBSCRIPTIONS TO THE REP'S 2022 PROUDCTIONS NOW ON SALE:

Designing Women - January 18 - February 6

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play - March 1-20

Into The Woods - April 19 - May 8

More information about the Spring '22 Season and subscriptions can be found at www.TheRep.org.