Spotlight: CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Theatre Squared

Guitars tuned. Mic checked. Get ready to rock. Backed by a live band playing contemporary Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies, this darkly funny, electric new play tells the story of a father who escaped a murderous regime returning home after 30 years in search of his wayward daughter. As the play jumps back in time, it’s a rock epic meets thrilling mystery as both are forced to face the music of the past.

“A fierce, gorgeous, heartwarming, comedic fairy tale... Yee has made her characters so joyfully and ridiculously human that it’s impossible not to identify with them.” – The Los Angeles Times