Review: THEORY OF RELATIVITY at UALR Haislip Theatre

It’s not often I go review the same musical three times, but since my Emma was in it, I made an exception. However, truthfully, I enjoyed watching The Theory of Relativity at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock the week of March 5th and was happy that I had multiple times to see it. Written by Brian Hill with Music by Neil Bartram and Directed by Stacy Pendergraft and Choreographed by Caelon Colbert (my favorite), it’s less of a traditional story-driven show and more of a song cycle exploring human connection through a series of vignettes. I loved it!

This production, presented by UALR’s theater department in the Haislip Theatre, Center for Performing Arts, showcased the beauty of human connection exploring different aspects of love, loss, self-discovery, and the small but significant moments that tie us all together. They begin by mixing math word problems and coming to the conclusion that we are all connected. And, with that, their individual song stories take off.

Each musical number has its own personality, making it difficult to pick a favorite because, in the end, they all intertwine to create a sense of unity among the characters.

When Paul (Jaylyn Tucker) confesses to Julie’s dad in “I’m Allergic to Cats,” I bonded with him immediately—because, like Paul, I also suffer from cat allergies. It was a funny, relatable moment that added a lighthearted touch to the show. Then there’s Catherine (Kyndal Collins), who has a germ phobia and shares her distress over someone making her a cake with his bare hands—a sentiment I’m sure many in the audience could relate to. Her lament is part of a three-section sequence, where we also meet Adam (Lawson Bear), who, rather than navigating emotions, finds comfort in the certainty of numbers, deciding that things like the sequence of Pi are far more black and white than love.

Jenny (Emma Bertram) and Sara (Shelby Loftis) sing about being besties—or maybe frenemies—in "The End of the Line." This duet blends sharp humor with underlying tension as the two reflect on their complicated friendship. The contrast between their perspectives, paired with the quick-witted lyrics and playful melody, makes it both entertaining and revealing.

Poor Ryan (Joshua Gregory) experiences a cascade of heartbreak in “Footprints”—losing his pet, watching his sister elope, and witnessing his parents' divorce, all while trying to make sense of it. The song is beautifully poignant, capturing that feeling of helplessness when life seems to fall apart all at once.

What makes this number especially moving is its quiet simplicity. Rather than being overly dramatic, it relies on raw honesty, making Ryan’s grief feel all the more real. The lyrics paint vivid images of his struggles, and the melody carries a sense of longing and reflection, allowing the audience to truly empathize with his pain.

“Apples & Oranges” with Oliver (Levey Saintil) and Mike (Dani Morris) was one of my favorite numbers where they carried an underlying message about acceptance—how relationships are often about embracing differences rather than changing each other. The actors captured this beautifully, making the number not just fun but also meaningful. They were very sweet.

"Me and Ricky" with Caroline (Marionna Parker) and her backup singers was a saucy number all about heartbreak, delivered with a mix of sass and sorrow. Her soulful presentation made it a standout moment in the show, blending humor, attitude, and genuine emotion into one powerhouse performance.

The song tells the story of a love gone wrong, with Caroline reminiscing about Ricky and how things unraveled between them. Her backup singers added flair, acting almost like a Greek chorus—part support system, part instigators—enhancing the storytelling with well-placed harmonies and expressive reactions. She commanded the stage with confidence, bringing just the right balance of bitterness and longing. Her vocals soared, capturing both the sting of betrayal and the lingering feelings that make moving on so hard.

The one song that made me cry every single show was “Promise Me This.” In it, Mira (Emma Bertram) sings about being her mother’s miracle, only to realize—after her mother’s passing—that it was actually her mother who was the true miracle. The lyrics, paired with the raw emotion in the melody, made it one of the most heartbreaking moments in the show.

I cried every single time. Of course, the actress playing Mira was my actual daughter, but it wasn’t just parental pride that got to me—it was the sheer passion she poured into the song. Her performance was so moving, so deeply felt, that she had half the audience in tears every night. Watching her bring such vulnerability and honesty to the stage made me incredibly proud.

Finishing up the solos were “Julie’s Song,” where Julie (Shelby Loftis) is singing to her cats and pleading with them to accept Paul. This one made me laugh so hard. Then, one of the few monologues was where Amy (Marionna Parker) is getting a manicure, preparing for a date with a math major, and tying all of the vignettes together.

The set was ah-maz-ing! You noticed it first thing when you walked into the theatre space. It was an interactive layout where no one had a bad seat. The cast members performed all over the theater, which made the audience feel like they were truly part of the show. Whether they were singing from the aisles or interacting with the crowd, it gave the performance an intimate, immersive quality that kept everyone engaged.

I especially loved how the cubes on both sides of the venue lit up, creating a visually stunning effect. The lighting became even more powerful during the moment when the entire cast was holding hands across the stage. It symbolized the unity and interconnectedness of all the characters in a simple but profound way, leaving a lasting emotional impact.

I always love it when there’s a live band, and this production definitely didn’t disappoint. Conducted by Dr. Lorissa Mason, these master musicians brought so much energy and precision to the performance. The music was rich and full, adding an extra layer of depth to the emotional moments and lifting the more upbeat numbers to new heights.

Dr. Mason’s direction was impeccable, ensuring that the synergy between the musicians and the actors was seamless, making the live experience feel even more immersive. It’s one of those elements that elevates a show from great to extraordinary, and I could feel the audience responding to it every time the music swelled.

UALR Theatre is a great place to learn the craft, offering students a solid foundation in both performance and production. The program’s commitment to excellence has clearly paid off, as many alumni have gone on to pursue successful careers in theater, film, and television. The training and hands-on experience students receive at UALR are invaluable, preparing them for the diverse challenges of the industry. It’s inspiring to see how the program not only nurtures talent but also builds a community of artists who go on to support and elevate one another throughout their careers. With such a rich legacy of success, it’s no wonder that the theater department continues to attract promising new talent every year.

For more information on their program, visit their website at https://ualr.edu/theatre.

