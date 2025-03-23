Review: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mind blown! That perfectly sums up my experience at Back to the Future: The Musical, which played at Robinson Center in Little Rock from March 13-16. If you missed it, you're still in luck—this high-energy, nostalgia-packed production is headed to Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville from April 8-13. Grab your tickets now, because you don’t want to miss this electrifying show—especially if you're a Gen Xer like me!

Of course, you don’t need to be a lifelong fan of the Back to the Future trilogy to enjoy this performance. The entire production is a spectacle, seamlessly blending dazzling special effects, vibrant performances, and an infectious 1980s soundtrack. From the moment the DeLorean took the stage, I was completely transported.

The Back to the Future Trilogy is by far my favorite movies from the 80s. I LOVED Michael J Fox – still do actually. His charisma, comedic timing, and effortless cool made Marty McFly an icon and will forever be in my heart. So, did this musical live up to the movie?

With Book by Bob Gale, Music and Lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, and Directed by John Rando, the premise is the same in both the musical and the movie, which was written by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale. Doc Brown invents a time machine, and Marty McFly accidentally ends up in 1955, right before his parents are supposed to meet and fall in love. Marty’s presence disrupts their “meet-cute,” creating a time paradox that threatens his very existence. With the clock ticking, he must find a way to fix the situation before the clock tower lightning strike during the school dance, ensuring his parents' love story plays out as it was meant. The stakes are high, and the tension builds with every scene, making the audience wonder if Marty will make it back to the future—or even exist at all! Great Scott! This is heavy!

Like all movies turned into musicals (and sometimes the other way around), there were some differences and a lot of musical numbers that weren’t in the original film. Some moments took a fresh spin on the familiar story, giving us new insights into the characters we know and love. The musical numbers really added an exciting layer, with catchy tunes and energetic choreography that made the whole experience feel even more alive. I loved the whole show, but I will say, I think I liked Act II songs better than those in Act I. Act II opened with 21st Century, where Doc Brown led the ensemble in a powerful number that immediately set the tone for the second half. The whole scene was an electric introduction to a deeper dive into Doc’s character, which gave us a new way to appreciate his genius and eccentricity. Put Your Mind to It was a fun Marty and George bonding moment, full of optimism and determination. Then, there was the super fun Teach Him a Lesson with Biff leading the charge. It was a hilarious, over-the-top number that played perfectly to Biff’s character, bringing plenty of laughs and adding a bit of cheeky villainy to the mix.

I loved the cast! They truly embodied their movie counterparts in such a fantastic way. From the moment they stepped on stage, it was clear they understood the assignment. The chemistry between them was spot-on, especially between Marty and Doc, capturing the dynamic and quirky friendship that made the film so memorable. Each actor brought something unique to the role, while still staying true to the beloved traits of the characters we know and love. It was like seeing the movie come to life right before my eyes, but with an exciting, theatrical twist.

Don Stephenson

Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

I may be biased since I interviewed Don Stephenson, who played Doc Brown, before the show, but he was... well... perfect. He is such a fantastic character actor, and I couldn’t take my eyes off him when he was on stage. His portrayal of Doc Brown had that perfect blend of eccentricity and heart that made the character so memorable in the film. He had such a commanding presence without being overbearing, drawing the audience in every time he appeared. His energy and performance were absolutely magnetic, and he truly brought Doc to life in a way that felt both fresh and true to the original. What a standout performance!

Stepping in for Lucas Hallauer, Fisher Lane Stewart played a great Marty McFly. I wouldn’t have guessed that he was stepping in, as he completely owned the role. His portrayal captured the youthful energy and the perfect blend of confidence and vulnerability that makes Marty such a relatable character. He had that same spunky charisma and comedic timing that Michael J. Fox brought to the part, and it was so fun to watch him interact with the rest of the cast. Fisher really brought his own spin to the character while staying true to what makes Marty McFly so iconic!

Lucas Hallauer

Photo by McLeod9 Creative

The chemistry between Stewart’s Marty and Kiara Lee’s Jennifer lit the stage on fire. Their scenes together were similar to the movie, capturing that same sweet and playful dynamic that made Marty and Jennifer such a lovable couple. Then, of course, his chemistry with his younger mom Lorraine Baines, played by Zan Berube, was so awkwardly funny. Berube fully embraced Lorraine’s dreamy, infatuated side, making Marty’s discomfort even more hilarious. The way she delivered her lines with starry-eyed admiration and the way Stewart’s Marty squirmed in response had the audience laughing every time they shared the stage.

The relationship between Stewart’s Marty and Mike Bindeman’s George McFly was another highlight of the show. Bindeman nailed George’s signature awkwardness, from his nervous mannerisms to his hesitant speech, making his transformation throughout the show all the more satisfying. Stewart’s Marty played off Bindeman’s George perfectly, first with frustration at his dad’s lack of confidence and then with genuine encouragement as he pushed him to stand up for himself. By the time George finally delivered that iconic punch to Biff, the audience was cheering right along with Marty.

Biff Tannen, played by Ethan Rogers, will always be near the top of my bad guy list. He’d be number one, but he’s too adorable to really dislike him. Rogers brought the perfect mix of menace and humor to the role, making Biff both a classic bully and a scene-stealing comedic force. His delivery of those iconic Biff-isms—“Hey, butthead!”—had the audience laughing, and his exaggerated bravado made him a delightfully over-the-top antagonist. Despite being the villain, Rogers made Biff so entertaining that you couldn’t help but enjoy every moment he was on stage.

Don Stephenson and Lucas Hallauer

Photo by McLeod9 Creative

Now, if you don’t love the characters as much as I do, the graphics will win you over for sure. I don’t know how they turned that stage into a 3D magic motion thrill ride, but it was absolutely breathtaking. The visual effects were some of the best I’ve ever seen in a stage production, seamlessly blending technology with live performance to create jaw-dropping moments.

The DeLorean’s time-travel sequences far exceeded my expectations—and I was warned before I came to the show! Don told me the effects were mind-blowing, but nothing could have prepared me for just how incredible they were in person.

Lucas Hallauer

Photo by McLeod9 Creative

The way the DeLorean moved, spun, and seemed to defy gravity was pure stage magic. It wasn’t just a prop; it felt like a living, breathing character in the show. The combination of lighting, projections, and physical stagecraft made the time-travel jumps feel thrillingly real. The final sequence, where Marty races against time to hit 88 miles per hour, had my heart pounding—it was like watching the movie come to life right before my eyes, but somehow even more exhilarating. Again—all I can say is Mind Blown! The special effects are well worth the ticket price.

Coming up in April, Celebrity Attractions is bringing in Hadestown. This one is going to be so good. For more information, visit their website here.

Reader Reviews