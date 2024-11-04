Royal Players Will Present SILVER BELLES This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Historic Royal Theatre will bring Silver Belles (A Christmas Comedy), written by Lauren Grove to the stage in December, sponsored by Everett Buick GMC. Performances are Thursday, December 5th – Sunday, December 15th, 2024. All Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances will begin at 7:00pm. Sunday matinees will begin at 2:00pm.

TICKET INFORMATION

This show is designated as assigned seating. Please check your seating assignment BEFORE completing your purchase. You will need to be on a desktop/laptop computer or “desktop version” of ticketleap to be able to select “choose your seat”. If you use a mobile device, your seats will be randomly assigned and may not be grouped together. We are unable to transfer tickets to an alternate seat or performance date once you have purchased, we are only able to issue a refund.

SYNOPSIS

Come celebrate the holidays with the Silver Belles! While the ladies of Silver Meadows Retirement Home are getting ready for Christmas, scheming mogul Frank Davenport has plans to evict them and turn their home into a luxury hotel. But when Frank's son Nick is sent to deliver the news, he discovers his old flame Kate is Silver Meadows' fiercely dedicated manager. The more time he spends with her and the wise, witty, wonderful women under her care, the harder it gets to tell the truth – but luckily for him, the Belles know a thing or two about handling life and love. Can they guide Nick to save Silver Meadows and have a happy holiday after all? Both heartrending and hilarious, Silver Belles gives the gift of laughter, tears, and old-fashioned Christmas magic.

CREATIVE TEAM

Written by: Lauren Grove, Director Summer Brinley, Producers Michelle Griffis and Susie Goldman, Costumer Shelli Goldthorpe, Prop Master Carrie Clay, Stage Manager Amy Armstrong.

CAST

The cast includes Kate- Rylee Woodard, Nick- Joshua Tagua, Frank- Ben Wright, Jerry- Jonathan Armstrong, Steve- Nathan Clay, Megan-Ria Colvert, Clara- Lisa Childers, Harriet- Cheryl Vanwinkle, Vivienne- Katrina Taylor, Pearl- Susan Dill, Gertie- Julie Vest, Mr. Johnson- Tracy Ferguson, Dr. Lee- Keith Norwood, Young Clara-Evalyn Russum, Mama- Teresa Cole, Tommy- Asher Barson, Waiter/Soldier- Brayden Armstrong, Guy Morgan/ Roger- Jason Curtis, Young Vivienne/Leeann- Grace Curtis, and Molly- Adalynn Cole.

Location & Contact Information

THE ROYAL THEATRE

111 N. Market

Benton, Arkansas 72015

501.315.5483(voicemail only) or trtboxoffice@gmail.com (Theatre/Box office)

