LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR Extended at The Arkansas Repertory Theatre

he Arkansas Repertory Theatre is excited to announce that it is adding additional performances of Laughter on the 23rd Floor starring Emmy-nominated actor Judge Reinhold, extending its run now through February 25 only. Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheRep.org or by calling the Box Office at (501) 378-0405. Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets at a special discounted rate by calling the Box Office.

The production stars Judge Reinhold, best know for comedic roles in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Beverly Hills Cop, The Santa Clause, and Seinfeld. This is Reinhold's debut on the Arkansas Rep stage. Pauline Kael, for The New Yorker, wrote, "Judge Reinhold is a very affable actor, a charming combination of Daffy Duck and Jimmy Stewart."

Judge Reinhold Hopes to Bring comedy and New Audiences to The Rep

"We were looking for something just funny," Reinhold said of the Neil Simon comedy in an interview with THV11 last week. "I think that's where we're at right now. We all just want to get out and laugh... We're laughing a lot, to the point that the director is like, 'come on.'"

"If you have never been to The Rep, or live theatre, this is the one to come to, especially if you like to go and see comics, if you like to [laugh]," Reinhold said. He joked, "You can bring your date and they'll think your cultured."

Experience the hilarity and high-wire act of writing a 1950s live TV comedy hit. Before there was Saturday Night Live, there was Your Show of Shows, watched in 60 million homes every Saturday night. Inspired by the early television career of America's beloved playwright, Neil Simon, Laughter on the 23rd Floor takes you into the wild writers' room with characters based on comedy legends Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner, and Sid Caesar. Enjoy Judge Reinhold in his Rep debut. Laughter on the 23rd Floor will be a theatrical experience you'll never forget. The production is sponsored by Chip & Cindy Murphy. Laughter on the 23rd Floor is rated R for adult language.

The Arkansas Rep production also features an ensemble of actors, both local and visiting, whose credits include TV, film, Broadway, regional, national and international tours, and Arkansas theatre. The cast includes Ben Liebert (Broadway: Wicked), Scott Cote (National Tour: The Play That Goes Wrong, Something Rotten!), Drew Hirshfield (National Tour: The Lion King), Gary Newton (Arkansas-native. Film: True Detective), Jonas Cohen (TV: The Good Fight, Succession), Lacy J. Dunn (Arkansas Rep: Beauty and the Beast, The Full Monty, Hello, Dolly!), Finley Daniel (Arkansas-native), and Matt DaSilva (National Tour: Beauty and the Beast). The company's team of understudies and swings include Kevin Alan Brown, Ben Grimes, Reilly Heffer, and Ethan Patrick.

Returning to The Rep to direct the production is Ari Edelson (Arkansas Rep: Primating). Scenery is designed by Benjamin Kramer, costumes are designed by Hailey Eakle, lighting is designed by Bill Miller, and sound is designed by Phillip Peglow. Production Stage Management is by Kelsey Pulzone and Assistant Stage Management by Kelli Cool. Laughter on the 23rd Floor is written by Neil Simon.

The production is dedicated to the memory of Terry Sneed, beloved artist and community member.

Performances run now through February 25, 2023, Tuesdays, Wednesday, and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. The full schedule of performances can be found at www.TheRep.org/laughter/.

The Rep is no longer enforcing COVID-19 precautions such as masks, proof of vaccination, or negative tests. Of course, if you have a cough, fever, shortness of breath, or any other symptom associated with COVID-19, please do not attend the event. If you would like additional information, we invite you to visit the CDC's county-specific guidance page. If public health guidance should change between now and the end of performances, we will respond accordingly and notify all affected patrons.