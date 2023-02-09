Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR Extended at The Arkansas Repertory Theatre

Performances will run through February 25 only.

Feb. 09, 2023  

he Arkansas Repertory Theatre is excited to announce that it is adding additional performances of Laughter on the 23rd Floor starring Emmy-nominated actor Judge Reinhold, extending its run now through February 25 only. Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheRep.org or by calling the Box Office at (501) 378-0405. Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets at a special discounted rate by calling the Box Office.

The production stars Judge Reinhold, best know for comedic roles in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Beverly Hills Cop, The Santa Clause, and Seinfeld. This is Reinhold's debut on the Arkansas Rep stage. Pauline Kael, for The New Yorker, wrote, "Judge Reinhold is a very affable actor, a charming combination of Daffy Duck and Jimmy Stewart."

Judge Reinhold Hopes to Bring comedy and New Audiences to The Rep

"We were looking for something just funny," Reinhold said of the Neil Simon comedy in an interview with THV11 last week. "I think that's where we're at right now. We all just want to get out and laugh... We're laughing a lot, to the point that the director is like, 'come on.'"

"If you have never been to The Rep, or live theatre, this is the one to come to, especially if you like to go and see comics, if you like to [laugh]," Reinhold said. He joked, "You can bring your date and they'll think your cultured."

Experience the hilarity and high-wire act of writing a 1950s live TV comedy hit. Before there was Saturday Night Live, there was Your Show of Shows, watched in 60 million homes every Saturday night. Inspired by the early television career of America's beloved playwright, Neil Simon, Laughter on the 23rd Floor takes you into the wild writers' room with characters based on comedy legends Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner, and Sid Caesar. Enjoy Judge Reinhold in his Rep debut. Laughter on the 23rd Floor will be a theatrical experience you'll never forget. The production is sponsored by Chip & Cindy Murphy. Laughter on the 23rd Floor is rated R for adult language.

The Arkansas Rep production also features an ensemble of actors, both local and visiting, whose credits include TV, film, Broadway, regional, national and international tours, and Arkansas theatre. The cast includes Ben Liebert (Broadway: Wicked), Scott Cote (National Tour: The Play That Goes Wrong, Something Rotten!), Drew Hirshfield (National Tour: The Lion King), Gary Newton (Arkansas-native. Film: True Detective), Jonas Cohen (TV: The Good Fight, Succession), Lacy J. Dunn (Arkansas Rep: Beauty and the Beast, The Full Monty, Hello, Dolly!), Finley Daniel (Arkansas-native), and Matt DaSilva (National Tour: Beauty and the Beast). The company's team of understudies and swings include Kevin Alan Brown, Ben Grimes, Reilly Heffer, and Ethan Patrick.

Returning to The Rep to direct the production is Ari Edelson (Arkansas Rep: Primating). Scenery is designed by Benjamin Kramer, costumes are designed by Hailey Eakle, lighting is designed by Bill Miller, and sound is designed by Phillip Peglow. Production Stage Management is by Kelsey Pulzone and Assistant Stage Management by Kelli Cool. Laughter on the 23rd Floor is written by Neil Simon.

The production is dedicated to the memory of Terry Sneed, beloved artist and community member.

Performances run now through February 25, 2023, Tuesdays, Wednesday, and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. The full schedule of performances can be found at www.TheRep.org/laughter/.

The Rep is no longer enforcing COVID-19 precautions such as masks, proof of vaccination, or negative tests. Of course, if you have a cough, fever, shortness of breath, or any other symptom associated with COVID-19, please do not attend the event. If you would like additional information, we invite you to visit the CDC's county-specific guidance page. If public health guidance should change between now and the end of performances, we will respond accordingly and notify all affected patrons.




Review: ON YOUR FEET! At Reynolds Performance Hall Photo
Review: ON YOUR FEET! At Reynolds Performance Hall
What did our critic think of ON YOUR FEET at Reynolds Performance Hall?
TheatreSquareds KIMS CONVENIENCE Announces Extension Photo
TheatreSquared's KIM'S CONVENIENCE Announces Extension
Audiences will have a few more chances to catch TheatreSquared's hilarious and heartwarming comedy, Kim's Convenience. Due to popular demand, the production is extending to add seven performance dates—but must close on February 26.
Review: LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR at Arkansas Repertory Theatre Photo
Review: LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR at Arkansas Repertory Theatre
What did our critic think of LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR at Arkansas Repertory Theatre?
Feature: Meet the Student Directors of XANADU JR at Pulaski Academy Theatre Department Photo
Feature: Meet the Student Directors of XANADU JR at Pulaski Academy Theatre Department
As a Broadway World writer, I am confident in saying that Arkansas is blessed with a wonderfully talented theatrical community. The love for theatre is evident in the quality of the productions that are offered in our state. From where does this love start? Some just magically discover it one day-probably by being forced at first to attend a show, but then realizing how fun this world is. Most of us, however, started in school. My love for theatre began when I would watch my older cousins perform in plays at the high school. Then in ninth grade, I was able to join our community theatre for a production. By tenth grade, I was in my first high school play, and from then on, I was performing in some fashion or another.

More Hot Stories For You


TheatreSquared's KIM'S CONVENIENCE Announces ExtensionTheatreSquared's KIM'S CONVENIENCE Announces Extension
February 7, 2023

Audiences will have a few more chances to catch TheatreSquared's hilarious and heartwarming comedy, Kim's Convenience. Due to popular demand, the production is extending to add seven performance dates—but must close on February 26.
OLN Theatre Of The Air Presents BLACK LOVE: LET'S TALK ABOUT ITOLN Theatre Of The Air Presents BLACK LOVE: LET'S TALK ABOUT IT
February 1, 2023

​​​​​​​Ozark Living Newspaper Theatre of the Air will record its fifth episode, 'Black Love: Let's Talk About It' in front of a live audience on Saturday, February 11th at 7:00 PM at New Deal Studios and Gallery, 2003 Louisiana Street, in Little Rock.
TheatreSquared Wins 2023 AIANY Design Award and 2023 USITT Architecture AwardTheatreSquared Wins 2023 AIANY Design Award and 2023 USITT Architecture Award
January 20, 2023

TheatreSquared has been awarded the highly competitive 2023 American Institute of Architects (AIA) NY Design Merit Award, an annual juried competition by the Institute’s oldest chapter, considering all architectural design recently built in New York City and by New York City-based architects around the world.
The Royal Players Present TITANIC The Musical Next MonthThe Royal Players Present TITANIC The Musical Next Month
January 18, 2023

Titanic sets sail on The Royal Theatre's stage February 9-19 and is co-sponsored by Terry Cole Trucking and MySaline.com. Titanic The Musical is a story and book written by Peter Stone with Music and Lyrics by Maury Yeston.
Emmy-Nominee Judge Reinhold Leads Arkansas Repertory Theatre Production Of Neil Simon's LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOREmmy-Nominee Judge Reinhold Leads Arkansas Repertory Theatre Production Of Neil Simon's LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR
January 12, 2023

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced its production of Neil Simon's comedy about comedy, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, to star Emmy-nominated actor Judge Reinhold.
share