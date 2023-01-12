Emmy-Nominee Judge Reinhold Leads Arkansas Repertory Theatre Production Of Neil Simon's LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced its production of Neil Simon's comedy about comedy, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, to star Emmy-nominated actor Judge Reinhold. The production will run for three weeks only, beginning February 1 and ending February 19, 2023. Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheRep.org or by calling the Box Office at (501) 378-0405. Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets at a special discounted rate by calling the Box Office.

The production will star Judge Reinhold, best known for comedic roles in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Beverly Hills Cop, The Santa Clause, and Seinfeld. This is Reinhold's debut on the Arkansas Rep stage. Pauline Kael, for The New Yorker, wrote, "Judge Reinhold is a very affable actor, a charming combination of Daffy Duck and Jimmy Stewart."

"We just wanted to bring laughter," Reinhold told AY Magazine in December. "I think laughter is just as profound as anything a playwright has to say." Neil Simon's play is, as Reinhold put it, "a love letter to comedy."

Experience the hilarity and high-wire act of writing a 1950s live TV comedy hit. Before there was Saturday Night Live, there was Your Show of Shows, watched in 60 million homes every Saturday night. Inspired by the early television career of America's beloved playwright, Neil Simon, Laughter on the 23rd Floor takes you into the wild writers' room with characters based on comedy legends Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner, and Sid Caesar. Enjoy Judge Reinhold in his Rep debut. Laughter on the 23rd Floor will be a theatrical experience you'll never forget. The production is sponsored by Chip & Cindy Murphy. Laughter on the 23rd Floor is rated R for adult language.

The Arkansas Rep production will also feature an ensemble of actors, both local and visiting, whose credits include TV, film, Broadway, regional, national and international tours, and Arkansas theatre. The cast includes Ben Liebert (Broadway: Wicked), Scott Cote (National Tour: The Play That Goes Wrong, Something Rotten!), Drew Hirshfield (National Tour: The Lion King), Gary Newton (Arkansas-native. Film: True Detective), Jonas Cohen (TV: The Good Fight, Succession), Lacy J. Dunn (Arkansas Rep: Beauty and the Beast, The Full Monty, Hello, Dolly!), Finley Daniel (Arkansas-native), and Matt DaSilva (National Tour: Beauty and the Beast). The company's team of understudies and swings include Kevin Alan Brown, Ben Grimes, Reilly Heffer, and Ethan Patrick.

Returning to The Rep to direct the production will be Ari Edelson (Arkansas Rep: Primating). Scenery will be designed by Benjamin Kramer, costumes will be designed by Hailey Eakle, lighting will be designed by Bill Miller, and sound will be designed by Phillip Peglow. Production Stage Management will be by Kelsey Pulzone and Assistant Stage Management by Kelli Cool. Laughter on the 23rd Floor is written by Neil Simon.

The production is dedicated to the memory of Terry Sneed, beloved artist and community member.

Performances run February 1-19, 2023, Tuesdays, Wednesday, and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. The full schedule of performances can be found at www.TheRep.org/laughter/.

The Rep is no longer enforcing COVID-19 precautions such as masks, proof of vaccination, or negative tests. Of course, if you have a cough, fever, shortness of breath, or any other symptom associated with COVID-19, please do not attend the event. If you would like additional information, we invite you to visit the CDC's county-specific guidance page. If public health guidance should change between now and the end of performances, we will respond accordingly and notify all affected patrons.

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre is excited to continue offering Pay-What-You-Can Preview Performances for its productions, including for Laughter on the 23rd Floor. Patrons are invited to the first Wednesday or Thursday preview performances by paying any amount they wish for tickets. Tickets must be purchased at the advance ticket sale event in person at the Box Office at 601 Main Street on Saturday, January 28 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. There will be 150 tickets available for purchase across both performances. Tickets are limited to two per person and are first-come, first-served.

Pay-What-You-Can Ticket Sale Event

Saturday, January 28 - 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Pay-What-You-Can Preview Performances

Wednesday and Thursday, January 1 and 2 at 7 p.m.

It's important to note that Pay-What-You-Can tickets can only be purchased in person at the Box Office during the advance ticket sales event on Saturday, January 28 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Pay-What-You-Can tickets cannot be purchased at the preview performances.

Pay-What-You-Can Preview Performances are sponsored by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre's 2022/2023 Season

Laughter on the 23rd Floor is the third production of The Rep's 2022/2023 Season, following a celebrated run of the musical Guys & Dolls. The season continues now through June 2023.

Little Shop of Horrors | April 4-30, 2023

Clyde's | June 6-25, 2023