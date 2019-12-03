Auditions Are Now Being Accepted for VoiceJam, the Annual Acappella Festival

Auditions are now being accepted for VoiceJam, the annual a cappella festival produced by Walton Arts Center in April. The competition is open to any a cappella group of three to 20 performers.

Video audition submissions will be accepted from now through Jan. 30, 2020. Up to eight groups can be selected to compete, and those groups will be announced on Feb. 3, 2020. The VoiceJam Grand Champion will have the opportunity to attend the Vocal Asia Festival this summer in Japan.

Registration, competition criteria, submission information and festival details can be found at the VoiceJam website.

A cappella fans and finalists will converge on Northwest Arkansas for a weekend of activities April 2-4, 2020 including a cappella workshops, a headliner concert and the VoiceJam Competition.

Tickets for the headliner concert by The Real Group and the VoiceJam Competition can be purchased in person, online at waltonartscenter.org/voicejam or by calling the Walton Arts Center Box Office at 479.443.5600. Ticket details and schedules for the a cappella workshops will be available soon.

VOICEJAM FESTIVAL

Thursday-Saturday, April 2-4, 2020

VoiceJam Kickoff Concert

Thursday, April 2

A free concert with the winners of Vocal Asia and VoiceJam Varsity Singers.

Headliner Concert featuring The Real Group

Friday, April 3 at 7:30 pm

Tickets are $10

The Real Group is a five-member professional a cappella ensemble from Sweden who have grown to become one of the leading forces in the world of vocal music today. From their youthful beginnings at the Academy of Music in Stockholm, where they acquired the prodigious technical expertise that has since become their trademark, to their current reign as best-selling recording artists, The Real Group has earned widespread recognition and acclaim for their combination of perfection, personal touch and a wide-ranging repertoire of jazz, pop and folk harmonies. Winners of the 2019 Contemporary A Cappella Recording Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award, this coveted ensemble is considered to be, by all accounts, the royalty of vocal jazz.

VoiceJam Workshops

Saturday, April 4, 9 am-5 pm

Registration details coming soon

VoiceJam Competition

Saturday, April 4 at 7:30 pm

Tickets are $19 to $39

Get your tickets now to witness the top vocal bands from around the country compete for the title of VoiceJam Champion! Over the past five years, the VoiceJam Competition has become one of the most-loved events on our season. Come cheer on these harmonizing, beatboxing, mind-blowing groups and cast your vote for aca-fan favorite!

To learn more about VoiceJam Festival, visit waltonartscenter.org/voicejam.

Walton Arts Center is Arkansas' largest and busiest performing arts presenter. Each year more than 195,000 people from Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma and beyond attend more than 400 public events at Walton Arts Center, including performances, rehearsals, community gatherings, receptions, weddings and more. Approximately 45,000 students and teachers participate annually in arts learning programs at Walton Arts Center, and almost 200 volunteers donate 21,000 hours of time each year to its operations. Walton Arts Center presents entertainers and artists from around the world including Broadway musicals, renowned dance companies, International Artists, up-and-coming jazz musicians and more. As a non-profit organization, Walton Arts Center enjoys the generous support of public sector funding, corporate sponsorship and private donors, allowing audience members to pay on average only 45% of the cost of programs offered. To learn more about Walton Arts Center, visit www.waltonartscenter.org.





