Arkansas Theatre Reduces Capacity, Sets Up 'Fan Pods' To Host May 15 Concert

The 1,150-capacity TempleLive in Fort Smith, Ark., is prepping to host a socially distanced concert on May 15, including selling tickets in seating groups or "fan pods," according to Pollstar.

Travis McCready, the frontman for Bishop Gunn, is set to take the stage May 15 for an "intimate solo acoustic show." The crowd is expected to be cut down by 80% for safety purposes.

The idea of fan pods, or group seating, will be available for groups of 2, 4, 6, 8, 12 and 13. Single seats are not available for the concert.

Before the audience even arrives, the venue will be sanitized prior to the event by fog sprayers, the temperature of attendees will be taken at entry points and the walk-ways into the theatre will be managed by Temple Live employees, who will be actively wiping down touch points in the venue and restrooms. Masks are required for all employees and attendees, with masks available for purchase.

Guidelines and precautions are also set in place for bathrooms and concessions.

During his daily COVID-19 press conference on May 5, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that "indoor venues such as theaters, arenas, stadiums, and auction houses that are designed for large groups may reopen on May 18 on a limited basis," according to a release on Arkansas.gov. Venues will be allowed to "open for audiences of fewer than 50 and that requires strict social distance among performers, contestants, and members of the audience."





