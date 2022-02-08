Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces Single Tickets On Sale For SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced that single tickets are on sale for School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, running March 2-20. Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheRep.org or by calling the Box Office at (501) 378-0405.

The critically-acclaimed comedy that's taking the theatre world by storm comes to The Rep's stage. Paulina, the reigning queen bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, has her sights set on the Miss Global Universe pageant. But the arrival of Ericka, a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter-and Paulina's hive-minded friends. This buoyant and biting comedy explores the universal similarities (and glaring differences) facing teenage girls across the globe.

The Rep's production will feature television star T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh (In Living Color, Cosby, That's So Raven), as well as: Ashembaga "Ashe" Jaafaru, Nimene Sierra Wureh (That Damn Michael Che, HBO), Kayla Coleman, Awazi Jaafaru, Aishe Keita, Merrina Millsapp (Ella Enchanted; In America; Chicago MED), and Yani Simone (Being Mary Jane, BET; The Quad, BET; BMF, Starz; Life of the Party, Newline Cinema, Warner Bros.)

The production will be directed by Shá Cage, and feature costume designs and textiles from Arkansas artists Verda Davenport and Crystal C. Mercer, as well as scenic design by Andrea Heilman, lighting design by Rachael N. Blackwell, and sound design by Spirit Paris McIntyre.

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play is written by Jocelyn Bioh and won the 2018 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Play.

Performances run March 2-20, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. The full schedule of performances and COVID-19 Safety Protocols can be found at www.TheRep.org.

At all performances, all patrons will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of the event, or patrons may volunteer their proof of vaccination with the final vaccine dated at least 14 days prior to the event. Negative test results or proof of vaccination must be dated with your full name matching your ID. Either a physical copy or photo of a physical card/test result will be accepted. All patrons will be required to wear masks while in the building, except while actively eating or drinking concessions.

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play - March 1-20Into The Woods - April 19 - May 8

More information about the Spring '22 Season and season subscriptions can be found online at www.TheRep.org. Subscriptions can be purchased online or by calling our Box Office at (501) 378-0405.