Arkansas Rep Reveals Artists and Guest Community Choirs for THE AMEN CORNER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets are now on sale for THE AMEN CORNER, written by world-renowned author James Baldwin and the next production in The Rep’s 2025 SummerStage season. The production will run August 5–17 at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre.

Ticket prices range from $25-$65, with discounts available for seniors, students, educators, and active military personnel.

ABOUT THE PLAY:

A Harlem storefront pastor, Margaret Alexander, champions piety with her congregation and teenage son. But the tables are turned when her estranged husband returns, forcing a reconciliation between her humanity and her faith. One of iconic author James Baldwin’s only plays, this powerful, music-filled production will feature different guest choirs from across the community at each performance.

Rated PG –The Amen Corner contains emotionally intense themes including family conflict, illness, and discussions of faith and morality. While there is no strong language or explicit content, parental guidance is suggested due to mature subject matter and dramatic tension. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

The production is directed by Ken-Matt Martin working alongside Simeon Carpenter (Scenic & Lighting Designer), Celeste Jennings (Costume Designer), Jeremiah Davison (Sound Designer), Ricardo Richardson (Music Director), Maya Ellington (Vocal Director), and Kaila Madison (Production Stage Manager).

The production will star Gillian Glasco (Doubt on Broadway; “City on a Hill”, “Bull”, “FBI: Most Wanted”, “Blue Bloods”, “Jessica Jones”, “Law and Order: SVU”, “The Black List”, “Madam Secretary”, “The Good Fight”, “Maniac”) as “Margaret Alexander”. Co-stars include Tyrese Shawn Avery (Hello Dolly! at The Rep; “And Just Like That”, “The Equalizer”) as “David”, Phyllis Yvonne Stickney (Clyde’s at The Rep; New Jack City, Die Hard With A Vengeance, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Gun Hill, The Inkwell, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Malcolm X, “A Different World”) as “Sister Moore”, and Aaron Smith (Jitney at The Rep) as “Brother Boxer”.



The production will also feature Tawanna Campbell (The Rep’s “Motown Christmas”, Footloose) as “Sister Odessa”, Satia Spencer (The Rep’s Into The Woods, Hello Dolly!) as “Sister Boxer”, Jermaine McClure (The Rep’s A Soldier's Play) as “Luke”, Portia Jones (The Rep’s “Proud”, Hello Dolly!) as “Sister Douglass”, Nick Farr (The Rep’s Hello Dolly!) as “Brother Davis”, B. Cordell Piggee (The Rep’s Hair and Footloose) as “Brother Washington”, Tiara Piggee as “Sister Sally”, Rhindi White as “Ida Jackson”, and Bijoux (The Rep’s “Motown Christmas”, Hello Dolly!) as “Sister of the Church”.





GUEST COMMUNITY CHOIRS:



Each performance will feature a guest choir from across the Central Arkansas community, appearing in the play as “The Guest Church from Philadelphia”. The performance schedule for the guest choirs is currently as follows:



WEEK 1





· Tue, Aug 5 (7pm)- Ricky Wade & Promise

· Wed, Aug 6 (7pm)- St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church

· Thu, Aug 7 (7pm)- Gaines Street Baptist Church

· Fri, Aug 8 (8pm)- Saint Mark Baptist Church

· Sat, Aug 9 (2pm & 8pm)- Second Baptist Church

· Sun, Aug 10 (3pm)- Charles Patterson & Chosen Generation



WEEK 2





· Tue Aug 12 (7pm)- New Hope Baptist Church

· Wed, Aug 13 (7pm)- Grace United Church

· Thu, Aug 14 (7pm)- Longley Baptist Church

· Fri, Aug 15 (8pm)- 12th District A.M.E. Choir

· Sat, Aug 16 (2pm)- Saint Mark Baptist Church

· Sat, Aug 16 (8pm)- Saint Mark Baptist Church featuring Spud Howard

