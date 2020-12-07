Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Arkansas Public Theatre Screens NATIONAL LAMPOON'S CHRISTMAS VACATION

The screening takes place on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 7pm.

Dec. 7, 2020  

Arkansas Public Theatre will screen National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. The screening takes place on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 7pm.

As the holidays approach, Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) wants to have a perfect family Christmas, so he pesters his wife, Ellen (Beverly D'Angelo), and children, as he tries to make sure everything is in line, including the tree and house decorations. However, things go awry quickly. His hick cousin, Eddie (Randy Quaid), and his family show up unplanned and start living in their camper on the Griswold property. Even worse, Clark's employers renege on the holiday bonus he needs.

Purchase tickets here.


