Zach Bryan to Headline Las Vegas Concert for Super Bowl Weekend

Bud Light will kick off the second year of the Bud Light Backyard Tour with ‘The Bud Light Backyard Tour Presents Zach Bryan.’

By: Nov. 09, 2023

Bud Light announces today its partnership with country singer/songwriter, Zach Bryan, as the brand continues its expansion into country music.

To launch the partnership, Zach Bryan will headline the brand’s concert event taking place Super Bowl LVIII weekend. Bud Light, the Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL, will kick off the second year of the Bud Light Backyard Tour with ‘The Bud Light Backyard Tour Presents Zach Bryan.’

Additional partnership initiatives will include promotional giveaways and an integration with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders.

“Anheuser-Busch and our brands have brought unparalleled experiences to football fans and to country music lovers for decades. We could not be more excited to partner with Zach Bryan and to showcase his all-star talent during Super Bowl LVIII weekend,” said Brendan Whitworth, CEO, Anheuser-Busch.

“All of us at Anheuser-Busch are thrilled to work alongside Zach to bring positive experiences to country music fans and to local communities nationwide."

‘The Bud Light Backyard Tour Presents Zach Bryan’ will kick off the Super Bowl LVIII celebrations on February 9, 2024 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, making it even easier for fans to enjoy Super Bowl weekend as singer/songwriter Zach Bryan delivers his signature classic folk melody and outlaw country sound to 21+ football fans in an intimate space. Fans can visit here to pre-register and learn more information about the show.

“Bud Light has always been at the center of great music moments, and we couldn’t be more excited to return to our country music roots by teaming up with Zach Bryan, who is one of the most compelling artists in country music right now,” said Todd Allen, SVP of Marketing for Bud Light.

“Bryan is known for connecting with and bringing fans together, and we can’t wait to put on a great show for fans ahead of the Super Bowl.”

Growing up in a military household, Zach Bryan went on to serve in the U.S. Navy for eight years, which instilled the strength and character that has brought him to the forefront of country music, accruing over 3 billion global streams.

While serving in the United States Navy as an independent artist uploading his original songs, Bryan has continued perfecting his craft for his devoted audience resulting in becoming one of country music's brightest and boldest stars. In 2023, Bryan's self-titled album landed the No. 1 album spot on the Billboard 200 chart, making a significant milestone in the rising singersongwriter-producer's music career.

"I've been drinking Bud Light since I was old enough to drink and partnering with them now after all the songs I've written while swigging them is full circle for me,” says Zach Bryan. “When Bud Light asked if I would be involved, I didn't hesitate after I learned the immense amount of support going into Folds of Honor, fallen service members, first responders' families and loved ones. It is a privilege and honor to provide help in any way to veterans and all the people who make this country as great as it can possibly be.”

As it enters its second year, the 2024 Bud Light Backyard Tour expands upon the brand’s easy to drink and easy to enjoy platform, bringing fans closer to the music and artists they love with previous activations like Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, Bud Light Dive Bar Tour, and Bud Light Seltzer Sessions.

Earlier this year, The Bud Light Backyard Tour brought performances from top artists to fans in intimate settings throughout the summer and college football season. Throughout 2024, Bud Light will continue to celebrate live country music alongside 21+ fans by bringing Bud Light Backyard Tour stages to the biggest country music events and festivals across the country, including Stagecoach, CMA Fest and more. 





