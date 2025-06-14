ZANY! TUESDAYS at Delirious Comedy Club Hosted by Bob Zany

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Buckle up, comedy fans - Tuesday nights just got outrageously unpredictable. Delirious Comedy Club has announced ZANY! Tuesdays, a brand-new weekly spectacle featuring legendary comedian Bob Zany at 7:00pm.

Nicknamed "The Most Sarcastic Comedian of All Time," Bob Zany is more than just a punchline machine - he's a full-blown comedy institution. With over 1,000 national TV appearances, including The Tonight Show, The Gong Show, Joe Dirt, Dry Bar Comedy, and The Bob & Tom Show, Zany has been making audiences laugh for decades - and now he's doing it live, unfiltered, and completely off-the-cuff every Tuesday night.

Tuesday's Are Gonna Be ZANY!

But ZANY! Tuesdays aren't just another stand-up show - they're a weekly comedy free-for-all. Expect the unexpected: surprise celebrity drop-ins, quirky sidekicks, offbeat interviews, live feeds, and enough spontaneous weirdness to keep even Bob guessing.

"We don't even know what's going to happen each week," says Delirious producer Don Barnhart. "But one thing's for sure - it'll be ZANY, baby."

Whether you're a die-hard fan or new to the madness, ZANY! Tuesdays promise a wild, one-of-a-kind comedy experience that defies the script and delivers the laughs.

Delirious Comedy Club is located inside Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont Street, offering a unique opportunity to come early, grab a great seat, and enjoy a full dinner and bar menu before the laughs begin.

Don't miss your chance to catch a comedy icon in his element - raw, unfiltered, and completely ZANY.

