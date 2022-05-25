WONDERLAND Family-Friendly Live Puppet Show Opens New Residency In Las Vegas

The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel (modernvegas.com) has announced the opening of the award-winning Wonderland, a family-friendly musical live stage show on May 28, 2022, in the newly renovated Athena Showlounge.

Wonderland is a whimsical puppet adventure featuring all your favorite characters from Alice's adventures down the rabbit hole and through the looking glass. Tap your feet and sing along with the fantastic soundtrack of popular music in this updated retelling of the classic story featuring the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter, Alice, The Red Queen, and of course, the mischievous Cheshire Cat.

"My wife and I have been performing the show the last few years across the country, and now we are so excited to be bringing our unique production to Las Vegas full time," said Derek Lux, owner of DLUX Entertainment and creator of Wonderland. "We have found the perfect partnership with Pete Housley and his staff at Admit VIP. We really look forward to entertaining audiences every week at the beautiful Modern Showrooms."

Wonderland features one-of-a-kind custom-made life-like puppets built from the hands and minds of the creators, producers, and directors from DLux Entertainment. Mini versions of this show have been touring Performing Arts Centers all over the United States to sold-out audiences - but this newly expanded and retitled version of the show is exclusive to its Las Vegas residency.

"For more than 150 years, the story of Alice and her adventures in Wonderland has captivated audiences", said Pete Housley, CEO of Admit VIP, the operator of the Modern Showrooms. "Derek Lux is amazingly talented as both a performance and creative artist. His creations bring this story to life in a whole new way which will delight audiences of all ages."

Wonderland will take stage Friday-Mondays at 5 pm inside the newly renovated 150-seat Athena Showroom. Tickets are on sale now online, by phone at 702-483-8056, or through most major Las Vegas ticket outlets.

sive grounds.