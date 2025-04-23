WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! Coming to Las Vegas in Extended Engagement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wheel of Fortune LIVE!Â®Â will be hitting the Vegas Strip with an extendedÂ engagement at Paris Las Vegas starting July 11. Hosted by actor, television personality, and game show hostÂ Mark L. Walberg, the beloved TV game show will come to life LIVE on stage, giving fans the chance to spin the famous Wheel, solve puzzles, and win fantastic prizes.

As part of the 2025Â Wheel of Fortune LIVE!Â Tour, everyone who attends will be able toÂ audition on-siteÂ for the chance to appear as a contestant on a future episode of the TV show alongside hosts Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White.

Tickets forÂ Wheel of Fortune LIVE!Â Las Vegas will go on saleÂ Friday, April 25, and will be available by calling the box office at 855-234-7469, visiting the box office in person, or throughÂ Ticketmaster.Â VIP Packages will also be available, offering fans early access, premier seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to spin the Wheel.

AtÂ Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, audience members will be randomly selected to come up on stage to solve puzzles just like they do on the hit TV show â€“ spinning the Wheel, buying vowels and choosing consonants, and ultimately vying for great prizes, including dream vacations or cash prizes up to $10,000.

Las Vegas will be the first stop on a planned 60-city U.S. tour throughout fall of 2025. Tour dates, cities, and local ticket information will be announced in May and available on the tourâ€™s websiteÂ here.

Photo courtesy of Right Angle Entertainment

