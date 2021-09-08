Vegas Headliner April Brucker Demands Equal Pay For Puppets On Season 3 Premiere Of JUDGE JERRY

The ventriloquist was paid. But the puppet claims she was stiffed, and the promoter says he's getting sued by a piece of cloth.

Now it's up to the honorable and iconic Judge Jerry Springer to clear up this chaotic conundrum on the Sept. 13 third season premiere of "Judge Jerry," the daily, first-run, nationally syndicated court show.

Vegas ventriloquist April Brucker and her puppet sidekick May Wilson claim that although a Vegas show promoter paid April, May was not paid. The ventriloquism duo is asking Judge Jerry to award equal pay for puppets.

The promoter's reply to their claim: "I paid April. I'm not paying May... or June, July or August."

April Brucker and May Wilson are currently appearing as the special guest stars in BurlesQ, a classic Vegas showgirl revue at Alexis Park Resort Las Vegas.

"If racing pigs at state fairs get paid, so should performing puppets. It's all about pay equity," claims May Wilson.

"I'm proud of May for standing up for the rights of textile Americans," says April Brucker.

"It's time for my people to stop being treated like dummies with strings attached," adds May.

In this brand-new season of outrageous cases, Jerry Springer spotlights his knack for getting people to confess their dirty laundry with juicy stories along the way. "Judge Jerry" utilizes Springer's talent for connecting with people with his incredibly relatable and funny personality, plus his law degree and experience as former Mayor of Cincinnati.

