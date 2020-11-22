University of Nevada, Reno Moves Fall Dance Festival Online

The Fall Dance Festival (site-specific edition) at the University of Nevada, Reno features eight diverse choreographic works created by faculty and select student choreographers. Each dance responds directly to a chosen location in or around the University's "Mother Quad," a large open green space at the center of campus. From dancing on a fire escape to choreography set in a grove of evergreens, these dances have been created on-site and witnessed by an audience of passersby in the true spirit of site-specific choreography. The final creations have been captured on video for this unique virtual event.

This performance premiered at 7:30 pm Friday, November 20 and is available on demand through midnight on Sunday, November 22, 2020. If you have the event webpage open prior to 7:30pm PT on Friday, November 20, you may need to refresh your browser at 7:30pm PT to view the performance. After registering for this event, you will receive an email confirmation with instructions for how to view the performance.

Learn more and register here.

