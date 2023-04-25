Ukulele Virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro Will Perform At Santa Fe Station

Renowned ukulele virtuoso and composer Jake Shimabukuro is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station on Friday, July 07, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $42.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10 a.m.



Over the past two decades, Jake Shimabukuro has proved that there isn't a style of music that he can't play. While versatility for any musician is impressive, what's remarkable about Shimabukuro's transcendent skills is how he explores his seemingly limitless vocabulary - whether it's jazz, rock, blues, bluegrass, folk or even classical - on perhaps the unlikeliest of instruments: the 'ukulele. Responding to the urgent calls of his fervent imagination, the Hawai'i-born virtuoso has taken the 'ukulele to points previously thought impossible, and in the process he's reinvented the applications for this tiny, heretofore underappreciated four-string instrument, causing many to call him "the Jimi Hendrix of the 'ukulele."



Tickets for Jake Shimabukuro are $42.50, $52.50, and $67.50 plus applicable fees for reserved seating. Doors open at 7 p.m. and guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older. All tickets go on sale Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center www.stationcasinoslive.com or through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com