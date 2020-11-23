UNLV President and Las Vegas City Manager Join LVGEA Board Of Directors

Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) welcomes three new members to serve the organization on the LVGEA50 Board of Directors: Keith E. Whitfield, UNLV President; Jorge Cervantes, Las Vegas City Manager; and Cora Case, Chief Financial Officer, Intermountain Healthcare of Nevada.

"We have the privilege of welcoming three new Board members to the LVGEA50 during a crucial period of recovery for our region," said Jonas Peterson, President and CEO of LVGEA. "We are excited for the experience, insight, and partnership they will bring to our mission and strategy as we work toward strengthening and diversifying Southern Nevada's economy."

Keith E. Whitfield is a seasoned university administrator and prolific scholar in the fields of psychology, health, and aging. He became UNLV's 11th president on August 24, 2020 and the first African American president in UNLV's history. He has worked in higher education for more than three decades and has received numerous national awards and honors throughout his career.

"It's an honor to serve on the LVGEA Board and I look forward to working with other community partners to forge strong alliances that advance economic development in our region," said UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield. "Strong universities are vital to economic recovery, development, and sustainability. At UNLV, our faculty are helping address the critical issues facing our region, and we're producing graduates that support core and emerging industries. Southern Nevada is our home, and we're committed to doing all we can to help it thrive."

Jorge Cervantes began serving as city manager for the city of Las Vegas on November 15, 2020. Previously he had served as the city's chief of operations and development overseeing the Operations and Maintenance, Parks and Recreation, and the programs and services at the city's Development Services Center.

"The work of the LVGEA and its board is more vital than ever," said Las Vegas City Manager Jorge Cervantes. "To help our community weather economic downturns like we are seeing in this pandemic, a more diverse economy will be key to our future. The LVGEA will be a major player in helping that happen through the attraction of new businesses."

Cora Case leads the overall strategy to manage the financial risk for Intermountain Healthcare in Nevada. She has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare financial performance. Her background includes working in the medical group, hospital, and post-acute care areas of the health system, as well as pharmacy and lab operations.

"I am elated to be joining the LVGEA50 with so many esteemed professionals in the great state of Nevada and look forward to contributing to the conversations with the healthcare industry perspective as we begin our road to recovery post-pandemic," said Cora Case, Chief Financial Officer of Intermountain Healthcare of Nevada. "I also feel fortunate to have the opportunity to be working with community leaders during this very critical time."

