U2 Add Final Four Shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas

Sphere Entertainment Co. and Live Nation today announced that a final 4 dates have been added for U2’s globally-acclaimed ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ bringing the band’s run in the desert to a total of 40 nights, running through March 2, 2024.

The announcement of these final four additional shows follows the overwhelming, sustained demand for ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’, a first-of-its-kind live music experience which continues to make headlines around the globe as it ushers in a new era of live entertainment with the world’s biggest rock band, U2, in the world’s most cutting-edge venue, Sphere.

Today’s announcement gives fans a final opportunity to catch ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ before “the greatest show on earth” (London Evening Standard) completes its extraordinary run at Sphere. These final four dates cement U2:UV’s position as the hottest ticket in town through early March next year:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

The record-setting, unprecedented launch of ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ marks U2’s first live outing in four years and Sphere is the only place fans can see this show. Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton will once again be joined onstage by Bram van den Berg, sitting in on drums for Larry Mullen Jr.

In addition to securing the top spot at Triple A radio, U2’s latest track ‘Atomic City’ also topped Billboard’s Alternative Digital Song Sales Chart and Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay Chart. U2 leads the latter for most No. 1’s in the chart’s history with 14 total rulers.

U2.COM PRESALE: All U2.com paid subscribers are eligible to submit a ticket request for the four (4) newly added shows, even if they have requested or secured tickets for previously announced dates. The presale opens Monday, December 4th at 10am PT and closes Tuesday, December 5th at 10pm PT. Ticket confirmations will be sent out by the evening of Thursday December, 7th.

GENERAL ONSALE: Tickets will be available during a general onsale starting Friday, December 8th at 11am PT at Ticketmaster.com. On sale times may vary, check the Ticketmaster listing for more information.

DETAILS ON GENERAL ADMISSION FLOOR TICKETS: In an effort to help minimize resale and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, GA floor tickets for ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere ‘will be restricted from transfer. They may only be resold at the original purchase price.

Fans will still have protection against unforeseen circumstances. Those who purchase tickets and are no longer able to attend their show will be able to sell their tickets at the price they paid using the Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange. More information on how the Ticketmaster Exchange works is available here.

(RED) ZONE: At each ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ performance, 50 tickets to experience the show from an exclusive VIP riser will be made available for purchase benefitting (RED), the organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS and the injustices that enable pandemics to thrive.

“We’re so grateful once again to U2 for their generosity. And we’re very excited that each ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ performance will feature an iconic (RED) Zone, which lets fans choose (RED) and save lives while enjoying the show with an excellent view of the stage”, said Jennifer Lotito, President and COO of (RED). “Over the years, U2’s generosity has delivered nearly $23 million for (RED)’s fight to end AIDS. Thanks to U2 and U2 fans everywhere for helping (RED) make preventable and treatable disease preventable and treatable for everyone.”

VIP: Vibee, the music-led destination experience company founded by Live Nation, continues its partnership as the exclusive Hotel Package and VIP Experience provider for the extended run of ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ shows. Vibee hospitality packages include premium concert seating with priority entry to Sphere and hotel rooms at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the only resort attached to Sphere.

The Premium VIP package includes limited edition U2 memorabilia, luxury airport shuttle service, access to Tao group nightclubs, and more. Zoo Station, the immersive U2 installation and pop-up shop at The Venetian will also extend, including the Zoo TV Cinema curated by The Edge and powered by Dolby Atmos.

Vibee package holders receive front of the line access to Zoo Station and VIP package holders receive complimentary access to a Zoo TV Cinema screening plus access to private pre-show VIP shopping windows. Vibee VIP & Hotel Packages for the new dates are on sale now here. For more information on Zoo Station, including hours of operation, visit here.

The complete list of dates for ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ is:

2023

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16

2024

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

About U2

Acknowledged as the best live act in the world, U2 have always – since their earliest days, including the industry-defining ZOO TV Tour which broke the mold in 1991 - consistently pushed the boundaries of live performance, with ground-breaking stage shows that embrace the latest in technology and innovation. The announcement that the band will be the first musical act at Sphere, the next-generation entertainment medium that dominates the Las Vegas skyline, is fitting for a show from the world’s most thrilling live band.

Formed in Dublin in 1978, the band were marked out by their drive and ambition from the beginning. U2 has toured the globe countless times, released 15 studio albums, sold over 170 million albums and won numerous awards, including 22 Grammys and Amnesty International’s Ambassador of Conscience award.

U2 were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005 and have twice been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song: in 2003 for ‘The Hands That Built America’ for Gangs of New York, and in 2014 for ‘Ordinary Love’ for Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. U2’s fourteenth studio album Songs Of Experience – the companion release to 2014’s Songs Of Innocence - was released in December 2017 debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200, setting U2 apart as the only band in history to have topped the chart in four successive decades.

In 2018, the U2 hit the road with the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour, an arena production which saw the band continue to push the creative boundaries of technology and engineering. And following 2017’s acclaimed stadium run with The Joshua Tree Tour - the record-breaking smash hit tour celebrating the band’s seminal 1987 album The Joshua Tree – The Joshua Tree Tour took U2 to New Zealand, Australia, and Japan, as well as bring “the biggest band in the world” (The Guardian) to Singapore, Seoul, Manila and Mumbai for the very first time.

In November 2019, the band released a track in collaboration with A.R. Rahman titled ‘Ahimsa’, which was performed live at Mumbai’s, D.Y. Patil Stadium. In 2020, SiriusXM and U2 announced the launch of U2 X-Radio, a complete immersion into the work and influences of the band from the Northside of Dublin, all curated by U2.

Songs Of Surrender – a collection of 40 seminal U2 songs from across the band’s catalogue, re-recorded and reimagined for 2023 in sessions spanning the last two years – was released on Friday March 17th this year, topping the album charts around the world including the UK and Ireland. On September 29 of this year, U2 lit up Las Vegas and once again pushed the boundaries of live performance as they kicked off their groundbreaking ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ shows launching the world’s most state-of-the-art venue, Sphere.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ is the band’s latest ambitious creative project and will see them work once again with longtime U2 creative collaborator and show director Willie Williams, as well as artists including Es Devlin, John Gerrard and Marco Brambilla. The critically-acclaimed show will run for a total of 40 dates until March 2, 2024.

About Sphere

Sphere is a next-generation entertainment medium that is redefining the future of live entertainment. A venue where the foremost artists, creators, and technologists will create extraordinary experiences that take storytelling to a new level and transport audiences to places both real and imagined. The venue will host original Sphere Experiences from leading Hollywood directors; concerts and residencies from the world's biggest artists; and premier marquee events.

The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023, and is a new Las Vegas landmark, powered by cutting-edge technologies that ignite the senses and enable audiences to share experiences at a never-before-seen scale. More information is available at thesphere.com.

