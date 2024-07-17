Two New Dates Added to Anyma 'The End Of Genesys' Live At Sphere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to overwhelming demand, two new dates have been added to Afterlife presents Anyma ‘The End of Gensys’ Live at Sphere in Las Vegas on December 29 and 30. These shows, all presented by Live Nation, join their highly anticipated New Years Eve show on December 31, 2024. Operating at the compelling intersection between art, technology, and music, Anyma—a genre leader heralded for his critically-acclaimed albums Genesys and Genesys II, as well as his high-caliber live shows–is the multidisciplinary music and contemporary art project helmed by Matteo Milleri. Afterlife has evolved from an event series and record label to become a multidimensional platform for groundbreaking artists and visually sensational installations.



As the first electronic music act at Sphere, Anyma will present an audio/visual ‘Genesys’ show, which has fascinated audiences around the world. The inclusion of special guests will highlight the concluding performances of ‘Genesys.’



Like the previously announced New Years Eve performance December 31, the December 29 & 30 dates will showcase a meticulously curated selection of music and visual art by Anyma and Afterlife, in collaboration with digital artists and directors such as Alessio De Vecchi, Tobias Gremmler and Alexander Wessley, ensuring an unforgettable and distinctive encounter.



Sphere’s next-generation technologies – including the world’s highest-resolution LED display and its advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT– will be combined with Anyma and Afterlife’s signature production. Fans can expect a sensory-expanding mix of innovative visuals and sounds that defy the boundaries of what’s possible.



Sign up for all dates now at HERE to access the Afterlife presale beginning on Monday, July 22 at 9am PT. The general onsale for all three dates will begin on Tuesday, July 23 at 9am PT HERE.



Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, will be offering official VIP concert & hotel experience packages, including premium tickets, a stay at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas - the only resort connected to Sphere - and more perks that are exclusive to Vibee guests. Packages are available for pre-sale beginning Thursday, July 18 at 9AM PT at Afterlife.Vibee.com.



For press assets including drone footage and photos, please click here. A YouTube video from Afterlife Chile, which took place on December 31, 2023, is linked here.

About Anyma

Anyma (aka Matteo Milleri) is a world-renowned, multi-disciplinary artist whose melodic-techno beats, dreamy sounds, and one-of-a-kind audiovisual live experience has captivated the attention of millions. In 2023, Anyma released his debut album Genesys followed by this year’s Genesys II (Afterlife/Interscope) which explores themes of technology, nature, humanity, and coexistence. The highly anticipated project features a lineup of impressive collaborators, handpicked by Anyma, including Grimes, Sevdaliza, and Camelphat to name a few. Footage from Anyma’s iconic live performances consistently go viral as they are an unprecedented blend of mesmerizing visual installations, avant-garde sound engineering, and awe-inspiring stage designs. With the use of digital audiovisual artistic elements that interact with reality, Anyma’s creates a unique, out-of-this-world experience, proving that his artistry is expansive, way ahead of its time, and cements his reputation across the music industry as a visionary, pioneering project unlike any other. In addition to his solo career, Anyma is one half of electronic duo Tale Of Us, co-founder of Afterlife Records, and his remixes of Fred Again…’s “Turn On The Lights again..(feat. Future)” and Lana Del Rey’s “Say Yes To Heaven” have seen great success.

