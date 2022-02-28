Trudy Carmichael Makes A Triumphant Live And In-Person Return To Las Vegas!

Following a two-year hiatus, everyone's favorite fictional Las Vegas lounge singer, Trudy Carmichael is making her triumphant return to Majestic Repertory Theater to dazzle 'Sin City' audiences in her ONE NIGHT ONLY performance of Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show! on Tuesday, March 8th at 7:00pm. Featuring Musical Direction by Faustino Solis on the keys.

Join undiscovered legend, Trudy Carmichael and her spectacular band as she takes your suggestion of a made-up show title and creates a one-of-a-kind immersive musical event featuring original songs, starry-eyed anecdotes, and stratospheric high notes based on YOUR suggestions and improvised ON THE SPOT!

"Trudy Carmichael is a legend. Generations of musical improvisers have striven to emulate her rhyme schemes, her clever turns of phrase, and her sultry voice- but no one has tried to follow her wild lifestyle, because they would surely die. Slightly less wild but no less talented is her actress, Robin Rothman, who has been touring the NYC stages for more than a decade. Don't miss it!" - Meshblog.com

Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show! has received critical acclaim at dozens of comedy and Cabaret venues including The Duplex, Sid Gold's, The Kraine in NYC, and Majestic Repertory Theater in Las Vegas and is an official selection of SOLOCOM, (People's Improv Theater, NYC,) Providence Improv Festival, Third Coast Improv Festival (Nashville, TN), Alaska Improv Festival, Impro Amsterdam, Downtown Las Vegas Improv Festival, LIT Fest (DC), We The People Improv Festival (Philadelphia) The 20th Annual Del Close Marathon (UCB NY), The New York International Fringe Festival, Baltimore Improv Festival, Steel City Improv Festival (Pittsburgh), Impro En Seine (Paris), Out of Bounds Comedy Festival (Austin, TX), Chicago Musical Improv Festival (iO Chicago), The Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2020 (deferred), The (Virtual) New York Musical Improv Festival, Women In Comedy Festival (Boston), Minnesota Fringe Virtual Festival, FringeLiveStrem Series, Edinburgh Horror Festival, Virtual Rogue Festival (Fresno), Pittsburgh (Virtual) Fringe (Winner: Best Comedic Performer), and PBH's (Virtual) Free Fringe (Edinburgh Festival Fringe). Learn more about Trudy at www.trudycarmichael.com.