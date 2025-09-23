Tickets Available Now For 2026 Perfomances Of All Five Las Vegas Resident Cirque Du Soleil Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for performances of all Las Vegas resident Cirque du Soleil productions through 2026, are on sale now. Audiences can now secure their seats for performances in the new year for five iconic shows including Mystère at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino, “O” at Bellagio Resort & Casino, KÀ at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and Mad Apple at New York-New York Hotel & Casino.

Each Las Vegas resident production features unique acts and atmospheres allowing guests to see a show tailored for them. From the jaw-dropping acrobatic feats of Mystère, to the high-action plot of KÀ, the iconic music and dances featured in Michael Jackson ONE, comedic elements of Mad Apple and the breathtaking aquatic performances at “O,” there is sure to be a show for every kind of visitor.

Since its founding in June 1984, Cirque du Soleil has transformed from a small troupe of Quebec street performers into a global entertainment phenomenon. Having premiered in Las Vegas over 30 years ago, Cirque du Soleil has continued to stun millions of audience members and maintain its title of being the largest producer of live entertainment. With a diverse portfolio of resident productions along the iconic Las Vegas Boulevard, Cirque du Soleil offers a variety of unique show experiences for all guests.