Tickets are now on sale for The Wizard of Oz at Sphere, a fully immersive experience that will make you feel like you have stepped inside The Wizard of Oz through the use of all of Sphere’s technologies. Presented in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, Google, and Magnopus, The Wizard of Oz at Sphere will open at Sphere in Las Vegas on August 28 as part of The Sphere Experience, Sphere’s signature content category. Tickets are available here.

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere will transport audiences, making them feel like they are traveling down the yellow brick road alongside Dorothy and her friends on an adventure in Oz to get to the Emerald City. The original film, shot for a 4:3 movie screen in the 1930s, will now fill Sphere’s 160,000 sq. ft. interior display plane, which wraps up, over and around the audience to create a fully immersive visual environment. The Wizard of Oz at Sphere will utilize the venue’s haptic seats, environmental effects and custom scents to make you feel like you are part of the movie and have landed in Kansas and Oz. The film’s original songs have also been remastered and their orchestrations re-recorded to take on new clarity via Sphere Immersive Sound’s 167,000 speakers.

In a celebration that matches the size and scale of The Wizard of Oz at Sphere, Sphere today unveiled an installation where the venue has landed on the Wicked Witch of the East. Her 50-foot-long legs, complete with 22-foot-tall Ruby Slippers, are complemented by a display on the venue’s Exosphere featuring the scene where Dorothy’s farmhouse falls out of a twister and onto the witch. The legs are on view to the general public outside Sphere now, with daily times listed on thesphere.com.

To create this experience, Sphere Studios, the immersive content studio dedicated to developing experiences for Sphere, built a team of over a thousand artists, technologists and researchers to leverage Sphere’s technologies. Using the film and key pieces of source material, including schematics, set plans and scores, the approximately 75-minute film experience will maintain the integrity of the original while bringing it to life in an immersive environment – creating an opportunity for fans of all ages to form new connections with The Wizard of Oz.

The creative team includes Academy Award and Emmy-nominated producer Jane Rosenthal (The Irishman); Academy Award-winning visual effects specialist Ben Grossmann (Hugo); Academy Award-winning editor Jennifer Lame (Oppenheimer); and Creative Director Zack Winokur (Little Island).

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere opens August 28, 2025, with multiple showtimes daily. Tickets start at $104 and are on sale now at thesphere.com. For groups of nine or more, please contact 725-258-7775 or groups@sphere.vegas. For suites, please contact 725-258-6743 or suites@sphere.vegas. Hotel packages are available for a limited time exclusively through The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the resort connected to Sphere. For more information, visit venetianlasvegas.com or call 866-682-6155.

