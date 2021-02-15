The Virtual Rogue Festival Presents Trudy Carmichael

Las Vegas's most outrageous unknown lounge singer, Trudy Carmichael vows to wow online audiences in her self-proclaimed "FABULOUS" improvised cabaret streaming LIVE over the internet for The Virtual Rogue Festival at 6:00 pm (PT)/ 9:00 pm (ET) on Sunday, March 7th and 2:00 pm (PT)/5:00 pm (ET) on Saturday, March 13 with her show, Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show!

Join fictional legend, Trudy Carmichael (Robin Rothman), musical accompanist, Frankie Keys (Frank Spitznagel) desperately tickling the ivories, and over-the-top host, Shane Taymor (Sean Taylor) for an entirely unpredictable improvised event featuring original songs, starry-eyed anecdotes, and stratospheric high notes - created on the spot based on audience suggestions submitted via live comments from the comfort of their own homes, apartments, or RVs!

"Trudy Carmichael is a legend. Generations of musical improvisers have striven to emulate her rhyme schemes, her clever turns of phrase, and her sultry voice- but no one has tried to follow her wild lifestyle, because they would surely die. Slightly less wild but no less talented is her actress, Robin Rothman, who has been touring the NYC stages for more than a decade. Don't miss it!" - Meshblog.com

Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show has received critical acclaim at dozens of comedy and Cabaret venues including The Duplex, Sid Gold's, The Kraine in NYC, and Majestic Repertory Theater in Las Vegas and is an official selection of SOLOCOM, (People's Improv Theater, NYC,) Providence Improv Festival, Third Coast Improv Festival (Nashville, TN), Alaska Improv Festival, Impro Amsterdam, Downtown Las Vegas Improv Festival, LIT Fest (DC), We The People Improv Festival (Philadelphia) The 20th Annual Del Close Marathon (UCB NY), The New York International Fringe Festival, Baltimore Improv Festival, Steel City Improv Festival (Pittsburgh), Impro En Seine (Paris), Out of Bounds Comedy Festival (Austin, TX), Chicago Musical Improv Festival (iO Chicago), The Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2020 (deferred), The (Virtual) New York Musical Improv Festival, Women In Comedy Festival (Boston), Minnesota Fringe Virtual Festival, FringeLiveStrem Series and The Virtual Edinburgh Horror Festival.

The Rogue Festival is Fresno's annual non-juried, noncurated festival of theater, music, dance, and the performing arts. Founded in 2002 by Fresno playwright and producer Marcel Nunis, the Rogue presents independently produced performance from Fresno, the Central Valley, and the world. For more information, visit www.roguefestival.com.

=====

WHAT: Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show! in The Virtual Rogue Festival 2021

WHO: Las Vegas Legend, Trudy Carmichael (Robin Rothman)

Live Musical Accompaniment by Frankie Keys (Frank Spitznagel)

Emcee Shane Taymor (Sean Taylor)

WHEN: 6:00 pm (PT)/ 9:00 pm (ET) on Sunday, March 7th

2:00 pm (PT)/5:00 pm (ET) on Saturday, March 13

WHERE: Online TBA

HOW MUCH: Tickets $7

TICKET LINK: roguefestival.ticketleap.com

RUNNING TIME: 45 minutes

AGES: 14+

SHOW WEBSITE: https://www.trudycarmichael.com/trudycarmichaelpresents