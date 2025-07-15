The Smith Center 2025–2026 Holiday Lineup to Include THE NUTCRACKER, Michelle Johnson, And Frankie Moreno

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Smith Center for the Performing Arts will bring a star-studded slate of holiday entertainment to Las Vegas this season, featuring jazz, Motown, burlesque, ballet, comedy, and more.

Tickets for most performances go on sale Friday, July 18 at 10 a.m. at TheSmithCenter.com, with a few select events already available for purchase.

Brent Barrett: CHRISTMAS MORNINGS

November 29, 2025 | Myron’s | Tickets from $45

Broadway and television star Brent Barrett brings his holiday album to life with a warm, personal concert filled with both classic carols and unexpected gems.

Melody Sweets: 'TIS THE SEASON!

December 5, 2025 | Myron’s | Tickets from $34

The burlesque icon returns with a glittering holiday soirée full of cheeky holiday hits, glamorous guests, and signature sparkle—including her single “Santa Maybe.”

LAS VEGAS PHILHARMONIC: A VERY VEGAS CHRISTMAS

December 6, 2025 | Reynolds Hall | Tickets from $34 (on sale now)

Conductor George Daugherty leads the Philharmonic in a sparkling family-friendly program of seasonal favorites and surprises, with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

December 6–7, 2025 | Myron’s | Tickets from $45

The Grammy-nominated vocalist presents a one-of-a-kind holiday concert blending originals, classics, and heartfelt storytelling.

Jonathan Karrant: CHRISTMAS WISH

December 10, 2025 | Myron’s | Tickets from $41

Karrant delivers jazz-infused renditions of holiday standards and songs from his acclaimed album Christmas Wish.

DAVID PERRICO’S POP STRINGS ORCHESTRA: CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY SHOW FEAT. THE RAIDERETTES

December 12, 2025 | Myron’s | Tickets from $45

Celebrate the season with Las Vegas’ own Pop Strings Orchestra and a special appearance by the Raiderettes.

NEVADA BALLET THEATRE PRESENTS George Balanchine’S THE NUTCRACKER

December 13–28, 2025 | Reynolds Hall | Tickets from $42 (on sale July 21)

NBT premieres Balanchine’s iconic production, complete with 1930s art deco design, lavish visuals, and Tchaikovsky’s beloved score.

KAT EDMONSON: HOLIDAY SWINGIN’!

December 13, 2025 | Myron’s | Tickets from $45

The vintage jazz-pop singer and her band deliver a swinging set of holiday favorites including “Let It Snow” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”

Michelle Johnson: NAUGHTY AND NICE

December 14, 2025 | Myron’s | Tickets from $45

“Las Vegas’ First Lady of Jazz” returns with a soulful, grown-up celebration filled with humor, heart, and holiday joy.

December 19–21, 2025 | Myron’s | Tickets from $45

The record-setting chart-topper blends rock, soul, and holiday spirit in a festive concert full of energy and original flair.

THE CHOIR OF MAN

January 8, 2026 | Reynolds Hall | Tickets from $45

Back by popular demand, this feel-good show combines pub tunes, tap dance, singalongs, and storytelling in an uplifting celebration of community.

LES BALLETS TROCKADERO DE Monte Carlo

February 6, 2026 | Reynolds Hall | Tickets from $41

The world-renowned all-male ballet company returns with their signature blend of high-level technique and high camp, parodying classical ballet favorites.

PEPPA PIG: MY FIRST CONCERT

February 21, 2026 | Reynolds Hall | Tickets from $34

Perfect for families with young children, this interactive introduction to the orchestra features Peppa, George, and a selection of kid-friendly classical tunes.

For tickets and more information, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The box office opens two hours prior to each performance.