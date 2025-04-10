The Clairvoyants to Join Shin Lim's Las Vegas Residency in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



World-renowned mentalism duo The Clairvoyants will join fellow AGT champion Shin Lim’s LIMITLESS residency at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas beginning May 21. The show will run five nights a week at The Palazzo Theatre through June 29. For Thommy and Amélie, this residency marks not only their official U.S. comeback after a baby break and their currently ongoing European success tour, but also a major milestone in their remarkable career.

The new show blends the breathtaking mental magic of Thommy & Amélie with the award-winning sleight-of-hand artistry of Shin Lim, resulting in a one-of-a-kind mix of magic, illusion, and cutting-edge stagecraft.

Amélie van Tass and Thommy Ten are “The Clairvoyants.” The duo became a household name after their appearance on Season 11 of America’s Got Talent, wowing judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel with their mind reading abilities. Most recently The Clairvoyants competed on AGT spinoff America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League in 2024.

When they met in October 2011, Thommy and Amelie began to develop their "second sight" act, and two months later brought it on stage for the first time. Within a year they had developed a full-length show. Shortly thereafter, they started touring Europe.

In 2014, they received their first long term contract in America. After a six-month run in the show "The Illusionarium," they were offered a featured spot in the largest touring magic show in the world, “The Illusionists.”

The Clairvoyants decided to take part in the biggest talent show in the world, “America’s Got Talent,” and competed in Season 11. After four months, eight different performances and over 100,000 contestants, America voted The Clairvoyants second place. They also appeared twice on NBC's new show "America's Got Talent: The Champions.”

Over the years, The Clairvoyants have collected many awards worldwide. In 2015 Van Tass and Ten were enthusiastically chosen as the “World Champions of Mentalism,” a prize that hasn't been awarded in 30 years. In April 2017 the Academy of Magical Arts and The Magic Castle Hollywood awarded Thommy Ten & Amélie van Tass "Stage Magicians of the Year" for their extraordinary art. In 2020 they received the Award “Mandrakes d’Or“ in Paris, France.

From 2021-2022, The Clairvoyants performed over 500 shows as part of the cast of “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE.” In 2025 World Champions of Magic Thommy Ten & Amélie van Tass are returning to the entertainment capital of the world, joining two-time America’s Got Talent winner Shin Lim – at The Venetian Resort, one of the most iconic hotels on the Las Vegas Strip.

