The Bagelmania Backroom Returns to Siegel’s Bagelmania 

Las Vegas’ iconic Jewish delicatessen Siegel’s Bagelmania will host another installment of its popular comedy event, The Bagelmania Backroom next week on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Billed as where “you will laugh your bagels off,” the monthly comedy show has sold out all its events since premiering in August. Due to its immense popularity, additional seating will again be offered for the Dec. 12 event.

Hosted by the acclaimed comedic couple of Noah Gardenswartz and Ester Steinberg, both of whom are nationally touring headliners with a distinguished list of credits between them including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Conan,” “Funny Girls,” and “Gotham Comedy Live” to name just a few. Together at The Bagelmania Backroom, they curate a rotating lineup of some of the funniest comedians from Las Vegas and beyond.

On Dec. 12, Steinberg and Gardenswartz will welcome acclaimed comics Liz Stone, Lauren Rochelle, and Sean Reddy, and the headliner Rob Haze, a NAACP Image Award nominated writer who has been featured on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “Adam Devine’s House Party,” Desus and Mero,” and “Last Comic Standing.”

Designed to enjoy bites and laughs together, Siegel’s Bagelmania will offer a special Backroom Comedy menu as well as a full bar for each event.

Open to attendees 18 and older, doors open for drinks and dinner at 7 p.m. and show time is 8 p.m.

